Avocado Green launches America's most affordable organic mattress

Organic sleep brand Avocado Green has released a new mattress called the Eco Organic, and it’s a must-see for anyone seeking non-toxic, healthy sleep for less. The Avocado Eco Organic is priced from just $699 for an adult-size twin, now making it the most affordable certified organic mattress in America.

There’s also an Eco Organic Kids Mattress, from $649, and an Eco Organic Crib Mattress, priced $199. All three are available to buy now from Avocado Green.

As a manufacturer of some of America’s best mattresses, Avocado Green is already well-known for making non-toxic, natural beds, and $999 for a queen size is a game-changing price for a mattress with such high levels of certification. Avocado’s range is also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for back support.

By comparison, many of the best organic mattresses start from around $1,200, so $699 is pretty unheard of in this sector and makes healthy sleep more accessible. Let’s take a closer look at the new Avocado mattress now…

The Eco Organic is available to buy now from Avocado, with the official prices as follows:

Crib size - $199

Kids twin - $649

Kids twin XL - $749

Kids full - $849

Twin size - $699

Twin XL - $799

Full - $899

Queen - $999

King - $1,299

Cal king - $1,299

These are low prices for an organic mattress made in the USA (Los Angeles, to be precise), so what’s the catch? There are none with the materials, but there are two key differences between the Avocado Green Eco Organic mattress and the rest of the brand’s range…

The Eco Organic has a 100-night sleep trial and is covered by a 10-year warranty. Every other Avocado mattress excluding the ‘kids and cribs’ range has a 365-night trial period and a 25-year warranty.

Still, considering it takes around three weeks for your body to get used to a new mattress, 100 nights is ample. And most of the best mattress in a box brands offer 10-year warranties as standard, so this is in line with other top sleep brands.

According to Avocado Green, the reason why it can make a 100% GOTS certified organic mattress for less is because there’s no middlemen: ‘We only use GOLS certified organic latex and GOTS certified organic wool from our own farms in India and Guatemala.’ Hopefully we’ll spot the Eco Organic in the Avocado mattress sale soon.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: Materials, design

Like its more expensive siblings, the hybrid Eco Organic is packed with certified organic materials. Up to 975 pocketed coils made from recycled steel and 100% GOLS certified organic latex deliver full body-contouring, so you’ll feel supported and cradled but you won’t sink in fully.

That pocketed support system is also on hand to reduce motion transfer from you to your partner and vice versa, which can be an issue with some latex mattresses – it’s a more buoyant material than memory foam.

Latex is also naturally cooling (it’s used in many of the best cooling mattresses), as thanks to its open-cell structure it doesn’t retain heat. Those body-contouring coils also boost airflow, keeping you cooler during sleep. There’s also 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and wool, both of which are naturally breathable.

In terms of design, the new Avocado mattress has four handles for easier moving and rotation, and is 10 inches tall. The brand has designed it as a medium-firm feel, making it suitable for most sleeping positions, depending on what level of mattress firmness you enjoy.

The Avocado Green Eco Organic is also free from chemicals and toxins and has achieved MADE SAFE certification — only three mattress brands in the world currently have this standard of safety applied to their products. The Eco Organic also comes wrapped in paper, so you won’t have piles of plastic to deal with.

As Avocado mattresses are endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, the new Eco Friendly is also a good choice for anyone seeking a mattress for back pain relief and support.

There are competitor organic mattresses worth considering too, and some of them, such as those made by Saatva and by Birch Living. However, you’d be hard-pushed right now to find a cheaper 100% organic mattress made in the USA for such a low starting price. We’re interested to see how it performs in reality and whether the Eco Organic really does deliver big for the small price.

