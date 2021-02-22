Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream: Watch this Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea start time and channels The Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea match kicks off at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST on Tuesday (Feb. 23). CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access will air the match in the U.S. while UK viewers can tune in on BT Sport 2.

The Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream finds the latter on the rise. A change in managers has brought a change in fortune for Chelsea at just the right time. Since Thomas Tuchel took over the squad, Chelsea has yet to lose a match.

So, the English side will be brimming with confidence when it takes on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie. While Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea is technically a home match for Atletico, the game is being played in Bucharest, Romania, owing to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The return match should be in London on March 17.

This leg of Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea could come down to health, as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are both healthy enough to play for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Atletico will be missing the services of a trio of players, including Jose Gimenez.

If you're looking to live stream Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, we can help you find where the Champions League match is airing. We can also show you how to use a VPN to find a Champions League live stream of this key match-up.

How to use a VPN to stream Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

While the Champions League knockout stage matches air around the world, you may find yourself some place without access to an Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream. If that's the case, turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, gaining access to streaming services that might otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN : Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

You have two options for live streaming Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea in the U.S. The match airs on CBS Sports Network, a cable channel included in most subscriptions. Cord cutters can also subscribe to CBS All Access, the subscription streaming service that includes other CBS programming. The advantage to CBS All Access is that in addition to Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, you can also stream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, which airs at the same time.

CBS All Access: This subscription streaming services costs $5.99 a month. In addition to Champions League coverage, you also get original programs like "The Stand" and "Star Trek Discovery." The service comes with a 7-day free trial. Note that on March 4, CBS All Access will transform into Paramount Plus.

If your cable package includes CBS Sports Network, you can stream Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea via the CBS Sports website. You can also watch the match on the CBS Sports app (Android, iOS).

Should you prefer CBS Sports Network to CBS All Access for your Champions League needs, you could always turn to a streaming service that includes that channel. Your best bet is Fubo.TV, a $65-a-month service that features CBS Sports Network among its offerings.

Fubo.TV: You get more than 100 channels with Fubo, including assorted CBS channels, and a seven-day free trial lets you try out the service. You can record matches to watch later with Fubo's Cloud DVR feature.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

UK viewers can find Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea on BT Sport 2, with the match kicking off at 8 p.m. GMT.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

Champions League matches air on DAZN in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in the rest of the world

Here's where you can find Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket, Blue Sport, DAZN, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket, Blue Sport, DAZN, Sky Go India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Virgin TV Go, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Virgin TV Go, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App Japan: WOWOW Live

WOWOW Live Mexico: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte

Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

To see live streams of Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea in other regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.