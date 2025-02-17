Nest Bedding Presidents' Day sale has dropped and we want it all

It's President's Day weekend and the Nest Bedding sale has now landed. As someone who tests and reviews some of the highest quality bedding, this is the sale I'm excited about. My favorite deal so far? 20% off the new Luxury Bamboo Weighted Blanket at Nest Bedding , dropping the MSRP of a 15 lbs blanket from $149 to $119.20.

Nest Bedding is known for its high-quality bedding and mattresses. In fact, after reviewing the Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow, it earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide for its customizable comfort and temperature regulation. If you've already invested in the best mattress for your sleep, it's time to refresh your bedding. So, although we want everything in the Nest Bedding sale, I've rounded up the three best deals.

Need to explore more bedding products? Head to our Presidents’ Day bedding sale where you’ll find a variety of premium bedding and accessories at the best prices to upgrade your bedroom.

1. Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow: from $119 $83.30 at Nest Bedding

This is our best side sleeper pillow in the guide thanks to its curved design and fully adjustable fill made of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and polyester fiber allowing superior comfort and support (which means its suitable for back and stomach sleepers too.) Our reviewer particularly liked the temperature regulating properties of the pillow which comes in a breathable cover made of a unique blend of materials like Icecore, polyester and spandex (read our full Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow review to find out more). You can now find this at 30% off for Presidents' Day (which is a better deal than the 25% discount we saw last Black Friday.) This brings the price of the Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow down to $83.30 (was $119). Other benefits include a 30-night trial and 2-year warranty.

2. Organic Cotton Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $99 $89.10 at Nest Bedding

Say goodbye to stains, spills and other mishaps with this breathable and waterproof mattress protector from Nest Bedding made of certified organic jersey cotton with a laminated waterproof layer in between. Like some of our best mattress protectors, this Nest Bedding model too can fit mattresses up to 15" deep. Plus it's noiseless and durable, helping you achieve clean and uninterrupted sleep. You can now find this at 10% off dropping the price of a twin mattress protector from $99 to $89.10 while a queen size is now $123.20 (was $137). It also comes with a 30-night trial and free returns too.