Nest Bedding Presidents' Day sale has dropped and we want it all
I've chosen the three best deals from the Nest Bedding Presidents' Day sale, including up to 30% off one of this year's best pillows
It's President's Day weekend and the Nest Bedding sale has now landed. As someone who tests and reviews some of the highest quality bedding, this is the sale I'm excited about. My favorite deal so far? 20% off the new Luxury Bamboo Weighted Blanket at Nest Bedding, dropping the MSRP of a 15 lbs blanket from $149 to $119.20.
Nest Bedding is known for its high-quality bedding and mattresses. In fact, after reviewing the Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow, it earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide for its customizable comfort and temperature regulation. If you've already invested in the best mattress for your sleep, it's time to refresh your bedding. So, although we want everything in the Nest Bedding sale, I've rounded up the three best deals.
Need to explore more bedding products? Head to our Presidents’ Day bedding sale where you’ll find a variety of premium bedding and accessories at the best prices to upgrade your bedroom.
1. Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow: from $119 $83.30 at Nest Bedding
This is our best side sleeper pillow in the guide thanks to its curved design and fully adjustable fill made of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and polyester fiber allowing superior comfort and support (which means its suitable for back and stomach sleepers too.) Our reviewer particularly liked the temperature regulating properties of the pillow which comes in a breathable cover made of a unique blend of materials like Icecore, polyester and spandex (read our full Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow review to find out more). You can now find this at 30% off for Presidents' Day (which is a better deal than the 25% discount we saw last Black Friday.) This brings the price of the Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow down to $83.30 (was $119). Other benefits include a 30-night trial and 2-year warranty.
2. Organic Cotton Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $99 $89.10 at Nest Bedding
Say goodbye to stains, spills and other mishaps with this breathable and waterproof mattress protector from Nest Bedding made of certified organic jersey cotton with a laminated waterproof layer in between. Like some of our best mattress protectors, this Nest Bedding model too can fit mattresses up to 15" deep. Plus it's noiseless and durable, helping you achieve clean and uninterrupted sleep. You can now find this at 10% off dropping the price of a twin mattress protector from $99 to $89.10 while a queen size is now $123.20 (was $137). It also comes with a 30-night trial and free returns too.
3. Luxury Bamboo Weighted Blanket: from $149 $119.20 at Nest Bedding
This is one of Nest Bedding's latest launches, and like the best weighted blankets, it's aimed at delivering ultimate stress-relieving comfort while you cozy up on your couch or in your bed. It's made from 100% bamboo derived rayon and is filled with 85% of glass beads and 15% polyester fiber for deep pressure therapy. The blanket which features a calming two-tone design can also be easily carried while you're travelling with the reusable cotton tote bag it comes with. The Luxury Bamboo weighted Blanket is available in three weight options and you can find it at 20% off which drops the price of a single size (15 lbs) blanket from $149 to $119.20 while a double (18 lbs) is now $134.40 (was $168). Enjoy the 30-night sleep trial and free returns too.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
