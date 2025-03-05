Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief

Helix has just added two more models to its new mattress topper suite. In addition to specialist lumbar support for back pain relief, the Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper and Ergoalign Mattress Topper both boast a GlacioTex cover for advanced cooling this spring.

If you're looking to boost your existing bed's overall comfort while keeping costs down, investing in one of the best mattress toppers of the year is a great place to start.

The Premium Memory Foam and ErgoAlign Mattress Toppers bring Helix's signature comfort and support — the features that land two of the brand's luxury mattresses in our best mattress of the year guide — to your existing mattress.

Helix mattress topper specs Release date: March 2025

Sizes: 6 in each model

Warranty: 1 year

Trial: 100 nights

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress comes in two firmness levels to suit your sleep style and needs. Meanwhile the ErgoAlign Mattress Topper features three targeted support zones to ease back pain along with a mix of cooling technology.

In terms of price, these Helix toppers are on the more expensive end of the mattress topper spectrum, but they are discounted in this month's Helix mattress sale.

You can currently save 25% on all Helix mattress toppers, this brings a queen size of both the Premium Memory Foam and the ErgoAlign to $374.07 (was $498.75). Plus you'll get free shipping, a 1-year warranty and 100-night trial.

Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix

As this mattress topper comes in two firmness options, it's suitable for all sleep positions. There's 25% off all sizes now bringing a queen to $374.07 (was $498.75).

Helix ErgoAlign Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix

Like the best mattresses for back pain, this topper provides soothing lumbar support for back pain relief in addition to advanced cooling. The current Helix sale knocks 25% off, bringing a queen to $374.07 (was $498.75). This is in line with all mattress toppers at Helix.

Helix ErgoAlign and Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: Prices

The Premium Memory Foam and ErgoAlign Mattress Toppers are the same price and each come in 6 sizes. Here's a breakdown of the MSRPs for both mattress toppers:

Twin: $373.75

$373.75 TwinXL: $373.75

$373.75 Full: $436.25

$436.25 Queen: $498.75

$498.75 King: $561.25

$561.25 Cal king: $561.25

Although these are premium mattress toppers with premium price tags, investing in a mattress topper is an affordable way of upgrading your bed. Plus, you can grab a decent discount if you shop now.

Thanks to a site-wide 25% off Helix sale, every size of these mattress toppers is $425 or under. This knocks a queen size from $498.75 to $374.07. For reference, the average price of cooling mattress toppers is around $375 for a queen, so the Helix sale price is reasonable.

All four GlacioTex Helix mattress toppers, including the Premium Memory Foam, ErgoAlign, Dual Comfort and Premium mattress topper, are the same price. So, deciding which one to buy will depend on the specific features you need for better sleep.

Helix ErgoAlign and Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: Features

(Image credit: Helix)

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper comes in two firmness options. There's the luxury plush feel offering sink-in comfort to those who crave extra pressure relief. The 3" of premium foam contour your hips and shoulders, taking pressure off your joints. We recommend this to lighter weight side sleepers.

Then there's the luxury firm fell for sleepers who need enhanced support and spinal alignment. Providing targeted lower back support thanks to high density, responsive foam, this topper maintains a firmer, more stable feel, turning your mattress into a suitable mattress for back pain.

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress features a GlacioTex cooling cover. This makes the mattress surface cool-to-touch, bringing relief to those who run hot at night. There's also secure straps to prevent movement.

(Image credit: Helix)

Those who require enhanced lumbar support are in safe hands with the ErgoAlign Mattress Topper, thanks to the three support zones. There's ultra-dense foam in the mid-section for optimal spinal alignment and cradling contouring foam beneath the shoulders.



The ErgoAlign Mattress Topper is built with copper gel memory foam, offering contouring and cooling relief. When used in the best cooling mattresses, copper conducts heat away from the body and repels bacteria to keep your sleep surface cool and clean.

This cooling foam is coupled with the GlacioTex cover, which also features high conductivity fibers to pull heat away from the body, making this a good mattress topper for hot sleepers.