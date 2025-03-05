Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief

News
By
published

Helix Launch two new mattress toppers — and they're already 25% off

Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
(Image credit: Helix)

Helix has just added two more models to its new mattress topper suite. In addition to specialist lumbar support for back pain relief, the Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper and Ergoalign Mattress Topper both boast a GlacioTex cover for advanced cooling this spring.

If you're looking to boost your existing bed's overall comfort while keeping costs down, investing in one of the best mattress toppers of the year is a great place to start.

The Premium Memory Foam and ErgoAlign Mattress Toppers bring Helix's signature comfort and support — the features that land two of the brand's luxury mattresses in our best mattress of the year guide — to your existing mattress.

Helix mattress topper specs

Release date: March 2025
Sizes: 6 in each model
Warranty: 1 year
Trial: 100 nights

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress comes in two firmness levels to suit your sleep style and needs. Meanwhile the ErgoAlign Mattress Topper features three targeted support zones to ease back pain along with a mix of cooling technology.

In terms of price, these Helix toppers are on the more expensive end of the mattress topper spectrum, but they are discounted in this month's Helix mattress sale.

You can currently save 25% on all Helix mattress toppers, this brings a queen size of both the Premium Memory Foam and the ErgoAlign to $374.07 (was $498.75). Plus you'll get free shipping, a 1-year warranty and 100-night trial.

HelixPremium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix

Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix
As this mattress topper comes in two firmness options, it's suitable for all sleep positions. There's 25% off all sizes now bringing a queen to $374.07 (was $498.75).

View Deal
HelixErgoAlign Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix

Helix ErgoAlign Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.75 now $374.07 at Helix
Like the best mattresses for back pain, this topper provides soothing lumbar support for back pain relief in addition to advanced cooling. The current Helix sale knocks 25% off, bringing a queen to $374.07 (was $498.75). This is in line with all mattress toppers at Helix.

View Deal

Helix ErgoAlign and Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: Prices

The Premium Memory Foam and ErgoAlign Mattress Toppers are the same price and each come in 6 sizes. Here's a breakdown of the MSRPs for both mattress toppers:

  • Twin: $373.75
  • TwinXL: $373.75
  • Full: $436.25
  • Queen: $498.75
  • King: $561.25
  • Cal king: $561.25

Although these are premium mattress toppers with premium price tags, investing in a mattress topper is an affordable way of upgrading your bed. Plus, you can grab a decent discount if you shop now.

Thanks to a site-wide 25% off Helix sale, every size of these mattress toppers is $425 or under. This knocks a queen size from $498.75 to $374.07. For reference, the average price of cooling mattress toppers is around $375 for a queen, so the Helix sale price is reasonable.

All four GlacioTex Helix mattress toppers, including the Premium Memory Foam, ErgoAlign, Dual Comfort and Premium mattress topper, are the same price. So, deciding which one to buy will depend on the specific features you need for better sleep.

Helix ErgoAlign and Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: Features

Helix Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper materials diagram on white background

(Image credit: Helix)

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress Topper comes in two firmness options. There's the luxury plush feel offering sink-in comfort to those who crave extra pressure relief. The 3" of premium foam contour your hips and shoulders, taking pressure off your joints. We recommend this to lighter weight side sleepers.

Then there's the luxury firm fell for sleepers who need enhanced support and spinal alignment. Providing targeted lower back support thanks to high density, responsive foam, this topper maintains a firmer, more stable feel, turning your mattress into a suitable mattress for back pain.

The Premium Memory Foam Mattress features a GlacioTex cooling cover. This makes the mattress surface cool-to-touch, bringing relief to those who run hot at night. There's also secure straps to prevent movement.

Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper materials diagram on white background

(Image credit: Helix)

Those who require enhanced lumbar support are in safe hands with the ErgoAlign Mattress Topper, thanks to the three support zones. There's ultra-dense foam in the mid-section for optimal spinal alignment and cradling contouring foam beneath the shoulders.

The ErgoAlign Mattress Topper is built with copper gel memory foam, offering contouring and cooling relief. When used in the best cooling mattresses, copper conducts heat away from the body and repels bacteria to keep your sleep surface cool and clean.

This cooling foam is coupled with the GlacioTex cover, which also features high conductivity fibers to pull heat away from the body, making this a good mattress topper for hot sleepers.

See more Mattress News
Eve Davies
Eve Davies
Sleep Staff Writer

Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The new Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper in a bedroom
Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs
The Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper on top of a Helix mattress
Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review: Cooling comfort for hard beds
Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with a price drop deals badge
Helix's new mattress topper is already 27% off in Presidents' Day sales — here's why couples will love it
A split screen of the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux vs the Active Cooling Copper Topper
ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux vs Active Cooling Copper: which mattress topper should you buy?
Brooklyn Bedding 3&quot; Latex Mattress Topper on a bed
I'm a sleep writer — the 3 kinds of mattress topper that help with back pain
The WinkBed mattress on a bed frame directly next to the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress on a bed frame
Winkbed vs Helix Midnight Luxe: Which luxury hybrid mattress should you buy for back pain
Latest in Mattress Toppers
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
The new Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper in a bedroom
Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs
Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with a price drop deals badge
Helix's new mattress topper is already 27% off in Presidents' Day sales — here's why couples will love it
The Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper with a deals badge
Saatva's mattress toppers are never on sale — 3 Presidents' Day deals I'd shop instead this weekend
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper + cooling with sale label
I'm a bed tester with back pain — 3 mattress topper deals I'd actually buy this Presidents' Day
A hand feeling the Casper Comfy mattress topper next to someone fitting the Puffy Deluxe mattress topper
Puffy vs Casper: which memory foam mattress topper is better for side sleepers?
Latest in News
Google search on a phone
Google's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade - here's what's new
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
More about mattress toppers
The new Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper in a bedroom

Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs
Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with a price drop deals badge

Helix's new mattress topper is already 27% off in Presidents' Day sales — here's why couples will love it

Photo by Ric Tapia

Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo by Ric Tapia
Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
Google search on a phone
Google's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade - here's what's new
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Intel Lunar Lake
Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S PCs coming this month — here's everything we know
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new mystery thriller show is now streaming — and it should be your next binge watch