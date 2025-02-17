Forget mattress stores — 3 online mattress in a box Presidents' Day deals you can shop from your own home
Avoid the crowds and bad weather by shopping these up to 50% off mattresses in a box Presidents' Day deals
Need a new bed but don't want to fight the crowds to find a Presidents' Day bargain? Choose a mattress in a box and you can enjoy a new sleep setup without leaving the comfort of your home, including deals like up to 50% off Nectar mattresses plus a free bedding bundle at Nectar.
Many of the best mattresses we've tested this year are beds in a box. The big difference between these models and traditional mattresses is delivery. While traditional mattresses come flat, boxed beds are flattened, rolled and packaged. After delivery you simply unwrap the mattress and it expands to its full size.
In today's sales you can find big discounts on some of the best mattresses in a box. We've rounded up three of our favorites below, or head across to our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub to find all the best deals for every sleep style — all without leaving the house.
1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $1,081 now $349 at Nectar
The dense foams of the Nectar Classic deliver ample pressure relief and full-body support, which is why we think it's the best memory foam mattress you can buy. In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we found it comfortable for side and back sleeping. The evergreen Nectar mattress sale reduces a queen to $649 but in a rare upgrade Nectar has added a free bedding bundle with every mattress purchase. If you prefer the responsive feel of a hybrid, the DreamCloud mattress is an excellent alternative to the Nectar and a queen is currently only $665.
2. Helix Midnight Mattress: twin was $932 now $680.36 at Nectar
Ranking among the best mattresses for side sleepers, our Helix Midnight mattress review team praised this bed's "dreamy comfort and excellent support". The edges could be stronger, but the motion isolation is fantastic. For a luxurious upgrade, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress has stronger edge support, but it is several hundred dollars more expensive (although we do think it's one of the best hybrid mattresses available.) In the Helix mattress sale you can save 27% on all mattresses using code TOMS27, matching the biggest discount we've seen on the Midnight. A queen is now $972.36 (was $1,332) and comes with a free pillow set, a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty.
3. Purple Plus mattress: twin was $1,499 now $1,199 at Purple
Purple mattresses take a fresh approach to comfort, using flexible GelFlex Grid technology to create adaptive pressure relief. In our Purple Plus mattress review we found this grid provides a soft and firm feel: plush at the touch points with a firmer support at the lumbar region, to appeal to all sleep positions. The edges are slightly weak, but the motion isolation and temperature regulation are top-notch. Purple mattress sales are unpredictable — case in point, this Presidents' Day deal. $300 off all sizes of the Plus is a good discount, reducing a queen to $1,599 (was $1,899.) But Purple has surprised us all by throwing in a free pillow set with purchase.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
