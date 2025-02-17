Forget mattress stores — 3 online mattress in a box Presidents' Day deals you can shop from your own home

Need a new bed but don't want to fight the crowds to find a Presidents' Day bargain? Choose a mattress in a box and you can enjoy a new sleep setup without leaving the comfort of your home, including deals like up to 50% off Nectar mattresses plus a free bedding bundle at Nectar.

Many of the best mattresses we've tested this year are beds in a box. The big difference between these models and traditional mattresses is delivery. While traditional mattresses come flat, boxed beds are flattened, rolled and packaged. After delivery you simply unwrap the mattress and it expands to its full size.

In today's sales you can find big discounts on some of the best mattresses in a box. We've rounded up three of our favorites below, or head across to our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub to find all the best deals for every sleep style — all without leaving the house.