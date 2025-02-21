Are hybrid mattresses good for stomach sleepers? Here's everything you need to know

Stomach sleeping is an unusual (and relatively unpopular) sleep position, but the right mattress can work wonders for your comfort if you can't help but lay prone. We've spent thousands of hours testing beds for all sleep styles, so we know what a hybrid mattress for stomach sleepers should have.

Primarily, it's all about support — and support is something that hybrid mattresses often excel at. Most of our expert-tested best mattresses are hybrid models but while a hybrid mattress can be good for stomach sleeping, that's not the same as all hybrids suiting stomach sleepers.

If you're a stomach sleeper considering a hybrid mattress, here's what to look for based on our experiences as professional sleep testers. Meanwhile, if it's time to upgrade your bed, plenty of the Presidents' Day mattress sales are still live and include big savings on hybrids.

What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses are made with a combination of springs and cushioning materials. This balance ensures the best hybrid mattresses can offer both full body support (courtesy of the springs) and cozy pressure relief (thanks to the cushioning.)

While most hybrid mattresses use memory foam to create cushioning, some use other materials, such as latex and wool (many of the best organic mattresses are hybrids.) Hybrid mattresses range from super-complex multi-layered designs to the relatively simple spring-and-two-foams models, meaning they can suit a variety of sleep styles.

(Image credit: Future)

Do hybrid mattresses suit stomach sleepers?

Yes, hybrid mattresses can suit stomach sleepers. In our best mattress for stomach sleepers guide you'll find the majority of them are hybrid beds, tested and chosen y our experts for their stomach sleeper comfort.

Stomach sleepers need a lot of support in a mattress to prevent the hips from sinking into the bed and putting pressure on the spine. Hybrid mattresses, with their strong coil base, are often best at providing this support.

But that doesn't mean that all hybrid mattresses are good for stomach sleepers or, conversely, that none of the best memory foam mattresses can suit sleepers who lie on their front (the Plank Firm Mattress and Siena Mattress are both all-foam models for stomach sleeping.) So, how do you find a hybrid mattress that's right for stomach sleeping?

3 things to look for in a hybrid mattress for stomach sleepers

1. A medium-firm to firm feel

Mattress firmness is measured on a scale of one to 10, with one indicating sink-in softness and 10 as hard as a rock. Most stomach sleepers should generally look for a mattress within the 7 to 9 range, to ensure you're getting the support your spine needs. That said, firmness is subjective and every mattress brand has its own interpretation, so take full advantage of at-home mattress trials.

Firmer mattresses lack sinkage, which means your body lies on top of the mattress. For stomach sleepers, this helps keep your back at a neutral angle (front lying flattens the natural curve of the spine.) On a soft mattress, your hips will start to sink through the upper foam layers, causing your spine to twist. This could be problematic since stomach sleeping is already bad for your back.

2. Sturdy, supportive coils

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

While all hybrid mattresses come with springs, all mattress coils aren't created equal. Stomach sleepers should ensure the springs are sturdy and durable — and remember, the lower the gauge, the thicker the coil.

Strong coils all across the mattress are the best way to keep your body lifted, but if you experience back pain, consider a mattress with enhanced lumbar support. These beds often use thicker coils in the central third to provide better support where your body needs it most. But some mattresses add lumbar support via a zoned foam layer; check out our Saatva Classic Mattress review for an example.

3. Responsive cushioning

We often focus on support when choosing a mattress for stomach sleepers, but cushioning is also important. While you want to avoid any mattress with thick, plush cushioning (as this can lead to sinking hips), some cushioning is needed to relieve pressure at the touch points.

Responsive cushioning is often best for stomach sleepers. These bouncy materials gently contour the body (but don't envelop it) for pressure relief without the sink. It's also easier to change position on a bouncy foam than a slow-moving foam so if you really put pressure on your spine, you won't be trapped in that uncomfortable angle all night long.

3 hybrid mattresses for stomach sleepers to shop today

