Live
The March Click Frenzy 2025 sale is here — these are the 55+ best deals to shop right now
Here are the best bargains on Day 1 of the major Aussie sale
It's sales season once again, and Australia's own major sale, Click Frenzy, has officially kicked off. Launching at 7pm AEDT tonight on Tuesday, March 4 and ending at 11:59pm AEDT Monday, March 10, 2025, this particular event has been dubbed "PayPal Frenzy", in partnership with the online payments brand.
There's up to 80% off across a range of categories, including tech, beauty, home, fashion, and more. Huge brands and retailers, such as Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan, and Sennheiser, have already signed up for the sale, with huge markdowns already on their respective websites.
We've been covering Click Frenzy for some time now, and we're going to be on deck to help you find the best bargains throughout the sale. And while we'd love to help you find all the bargain buys, at Tom's Guide we will stick to what we do best — the electronics, lifestyle products and home appliances we've tested or used ourselves.
So, if you've had your eye on something and haven't snapped it up, PayPal Frenzy may be your best chance to grab it. Like other major sales we cover, we will keep this live blog constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales fest, which ends at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, March 10.
Click Frenzy 2025: Retailer Quick Links
- Appliances Online: score AU$50 off when you spend AU$500 or more
- Bose: save up to 30% off the Bose Ultra Open earbuds
- Dyson: brand new vacuums starting from AU$450
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off select mattresses, pillows, duvets and more
- HP: save up to 40% off laptops
- JBL: 30% off JBL True Wireless buds and select speakers
- Kogan.com: up to 60% off big-name tech brands
- Lenovo: score discounts on gaming laptops, 2-in-1s and more
- Manscaped: up to 20% off, plus free shipping and free gifts with select kits
- MyDeal: score a great deal on appliances, homewares and more
- Samsung: knock up to AU$350 off select Samsung devices
- Sennheiser: up to 50% off selected headphones, soundbars and speakers
- The Iconic: shop and save up to 40% off
- The Good Guys: save big on smart home items, kitchen appliances and more
- The Shaver Shop: shop beauty and hair tools, grooming kits and more
Click Frenzy 2025: Phones and powerbanks
Save AU$400 with coupon code
Want a Samsung S-series device without the high cost? Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) provides just that, boasting Galaxy AI features like its premium siblings. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is discounted by AU$300 normally, along with a further AU$100 off when you use the coupon code FRENZY100 at checkout. Discount applies to the Mint, Blue and Graphite colour options.
Save AU$400 with coupon code
Like the sound of the previous phone but need more storage? You're in luck, because the Click Frenzy code also works on Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE's 256GB model, which is also discounted by a total AU$400 when you use the code FRENZY100 at checkout. Once again, this discount applies to the Mint, Blue and Graphite colour options.
Save AU$400
Score a modest AU$400 saving on the latest Pixel Pro XL phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, especially its more advanced models, housing the company's most powerful processor yet in the Google Tensor G4.
Save AU$53
Save big on your next smartphone with this Motorola G75. Complete with matching Moto buds, this budget-friendly Android headset comes with a full 6.8 HD display, turbocharging, 5000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera.
Available in a range of colours, including Aqua Blue, Succulent Green and Charcoal Grey.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receives the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Click Frenzy 2025: Televisions
Save AU$700
Samsung's Q60D QLED TV is a powerful home screen option. With exceptional QLED picture quality and wireless Dolby Atmos audio, there isn't anyone who'll be left disappointed by getting their hands on one, now discounted by AU$700.
Save AU$700
If you like the sound of the TV above but need something bigger, you're in luck, because Betta is selling the same model in a 75-inch size option at a huge 28% discount! It's worth noting that this model is on clearance, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long. Once again, you get beautiful QLED colours and wireless Dolby Atmos support.
Save AU$304
Strolling around your home without missing out on your favourite shows or movies on your TV just got a whole lot easier. This portable touchscreen TV can go wherever you go, delivering a vivid 1920 x 1080 HD viewing experience.
Click Frenzy 2025: Laptops and tablets
Save AU$800
This is a ripper of a deal for this recently launched laptop. For under AU$2,000, the Slim 7i Aura features the new Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, a 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen display and awesome features like Wi-Fi 7 and recognition webcam.
Save AU$910
Looking for a lightweight laptop that still packs a mighty punch? With an all-day battery life, it's hard to pass up the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X, with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU. You also get a 14.5-inch, 2944 x 1840 OLED display, with 500 nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour and a 90Hz refresh rate. It weighs just 1.28kg, and 12.9mm thick. If you're after more nitty-gritty details, check out our 4.5 star review.
Save AU$1,200
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the HP Victus 16, but AU$2,299 isn't too bad. For a bigger screen laptop with RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM, you can conquer all quests with this HP, no matter whether you game or not.
Save AU$1,010
Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount of AU$1,010.
Click Frenzy 2025: Gaming, PCs and Peripherals
Save AU$10.95
Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box.
Save AU$250
The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to a low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.
Click Frenzy 2025: Audio & wearables
Save AU$130
Looking to beef up your home theatre's audio but don't need anything fancy? LG's 3.1CH Dolby Digital Soundbar is a good no-nonsense option, giving you 340W of power over 3.1 channels for room-filling sound, along with some nice bass thanks to the included subwoofer. You can even stream to it from your devices using Bluetooth.
Save AU$600
While these headphones made the news for all the wrong reasons, Dyson's Zone cans are still pretty exceptional. If you're interested in giving these noise-cancelling headphones and purifying mask a go, this third-party seller has a modest AU$600 discount on them right now.
Save AU$152
Almost at its lowest price ever on Amazon, this Garmin Instinct 2 is heavy-duty smartwatch that comes packed with an impressive month-long battery life (or 30 hours with GPS enabled). Plus, it comes with the usual Garmin fitness tracking features and a monochromatic display.
Save AU$150.95
In our review, we called these earbuds a true alternative to AirPod Pros, thanks to their superior sound quality, decent ANC and respectable battery life. Now, the earbuds are even more affordable with a massive AU$150.95 discount from the retailer during Click Frenzy.
Save AU$250.95
Bose has earned a lot of love from audiophiles in recent years, consistently dropping some of the highest-quality audio tech including headphones. That's where these top-notch Bose QuietComfort wireless cans stand out, offering excellent noise cancellation and overall sound profile. You can grab these cans at Kogan for just AU$299. Do note though, that these headphones are a direct import if you shop through Kogan.
Save AU$2,420
While AU$2,699 may be a lot for a soundbar and subwoofer package, the Ambeo Soundbar Max included in this Prime Set is currently AU$2,999 on its own, making this a steal. The Soundbar Max is a great soundbar that produces dynamic surround sound and the bonus subwoofer will be great for home movie nights, too.
Save AU$100
With the best-in-class noise cancellation, a comfortable and snug fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nothing short of exemplary. And this discounted price is something worth considering too, now down to just AU$198.95 at Bose.
Save AU$20
These JBL Quantum 100M2 headphones are ideal for entry-level gamers, looking for a top-notch headset without paying a lofty price. They're simple and don't include a heap of great extras, but for the price, you get decent lag-free audio and a capable boom mic.
Save AU$70
If you want to make sure your little ones get to school on time, but don't want to fork out for an extra phone, consider getting them the Spacetalk Loop. With a built-in GPS tracker, you can keep tabs on your kids no matter where they are, be it at school or the local park, and they'll be able to message or call you at any time. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, and a 4G sim in the box to help get you started.
Save AU$20.95
This new Play model, a new take on the impressive Wonderboom 3, offers a fresh and more sustainable design. With up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and an IP67 rating, this compact portable speaker is ready to go wherever, whenever.
Save AU$101.95
This compact speaker packs a serious punch and a fun design, delivering 360-degree sound no matter where you connect. With an IP67 rating and 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you can take this Everboom anywhere.
Click Frenzy 2025: Smart Home and Appliances
Save AU$50.99
This new product in Shark's arsenal has been slashed by AU$50.99, just months after its release. Our friends at TechRadar gave it a glowing 4.5 stars in their review, as it's super versatile and can be used virtually anywhere thanks to its completely detachable head. It's also super quiet, cordless and rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 24 hours.
Save AU$150
While there are big savings on an array of Dyson purifiers, if you're after the formaldehyde-detecting model, this is the best deal right now. With both heating and cooling, this fan promises to remove 99.95% of ultra-fine particles.
Save AU$550
Dyson's Gen5detect houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 70 minutes. It can handle all floor types and has a green LED light that helps pick up unnoticed dirt and debris. Now discounted by a massive AU$550.
Save AU$100.35
Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! Slashing AU$100 off RRP, this Amazon deal on the famous Ninja Creami Deluxe is hard to pass up.
Save AU$200
Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.
Save AU$50
Make mealtimes a breeze thanks to Ninja's Foodi machine. This innovative multicooker has 11 smart presets, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, pressure cook and steam, just to name a few! The 6L, ceramic lined pot is easy to clean post-cook and is big enough to make more than enough food to satisfy any family size.
Save AU$80
Yes, you read that right — this nifty little Tefal machine can cook and reheat pizza in an airfryer! With 10 preset options, including pizza, frozen pizza and more, this extra-large cooker will house up to 1kg of fries, 30 wings and 27cm pizzas.
Save AU$222
While we haven't tried this grill out yet, our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor a massive 4.5 stars in their review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean.
Save AU$100.99
Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.
Save AU$100
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$100 off at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
Save AU$249.01
This is one of the best deals we've seen on the WashG1, Dyson's first-ever floor washer. It even underpins Dyson's Click Frenzy price of AU$788. No matter where you choose to purchase this floor washer from, there's no denying that your hard floors will thank you for the investment.
Save AU$350
This is Dyson's only dedicated hard-floor vacuum, and it's the only one that can lie completely flat to reach debris under furniture, which is a nice touch. The floor head also moves at tight angles, so it can go around narrow furniture legs. Our friends at TechRadar noted it was a bit overpriced in their Dyson Omni-Glide review, and we'd have to agree. But, it does have a nice discount right now at Dyson direct for just AU$399, and it's definitely worth picking up at this discounted rate.
Click Frenzy 2025: Personal care
Save AU$150.99
With a massive 62% slashed from its RRP, the Oral-B Smart 4 4000 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case is the perfect companion for your next getaway. Connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, the Smart 4 4000 can provide you with real-time feedback via the Oral-B app.
Save AU$101
Straighten your hair like a pro with ghd's gold professional hair straightener, now discounted by a tidy 28%. This device is able to evenly maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC from root to tip, and will take just 25 seconds to heat up. But don't worry — it's got a heat-resistant plate guard.
Save AU$450
Looking for a permanent solution to your unsightly body hair? Braun's Silk-expert Pro 3 IPL is described as a long-term hair removal device that should show noticeable results within 3 months, so long as you follow the recommended regimen — and it's now 50% off! Please note, the device may not be suitable on lighter shades of hair or darker complexions.
Save AU$150
Boasting 360° Flex head adaptation for a smooth shave, Braun's Series 7 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver is the perfect beard removal solution for all situations. It's even got autosense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, giving you a perfect shave every time. And, as the name would suggest, it's 100% waterproof. Now discounted by 42%.
Save AU$300
Looking to take your shaving game to the next level? Braun's Series 9 PRO+ is yet another wet & dry electric shaver, only this one comes with a 6-in-1 SmartCare Center, which is able to clean, dry, and charge your shaver after use, leaving it feeling like a new shaver every day. Also comes with a cleaning brush, shaver care cartridge and fabric travel case. Now discounted by 37%.