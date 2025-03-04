The March Click Frenzy 2025 sale is here — these are the 55+ best deals to shop right now

It's sales season once again, and Australia's own major sale, Click Frenzy, has officially kicked off. Launching at 7pm AEDT tonight on Tuesday, March 4 and ending at 11:59pm AEDT Monday, March 10, 2025, this particular event has been dubbed "PayPal Frenzy", in partnership with the online payments brand.

There's up to 80% off across a range of categories, including tech, beauty, home, fashion, and more. Huge brands and retailers, such as Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan, and Sennheiser, have already signed up for the sale, with huge markdowns already on their respective websites.

We've been covering Click Frenzy for some time now, and we're going to be on deck to help you find the best bargains throughout the sale. And while we'd love to help you find all the bargain buys, at Tom's Guide we will stick to what we do best — the electronics, lifestyle products and home appliances we've tested or used ourselves.

So, if you've had your eye on something and haven't snapped it up, PayPal Frenzy may be your best chance to grab it. Like other major sales we cover, we will keep this live blog constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales fest, which ends at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, March 10.

Click Frenzy 2025: Phones and powerbanks

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB): was AU$1,947 now AU$1,547 at The Good Guys Save AU$400 Score a modest AU$400 saving on the latest Pixel Pro XL phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, especially its more advanced models, housing the company's most powerful processor yet in the Google Tensor G4.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB): was AU$1,299 now AU$1,047 at Amazon Save up to AU$252 One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receives the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Click Frenzy 2025: Televisions

Samsung 75-inch Q60D 4K QLED Smart TV: was AU$2,495 now AU$1,795 at Betta Save AU$700 If you like the sound of the TV above but need something bigger, you're in luck, because Betta is selling the same model in a 75-inch size option at a huge 28% discount! It's worth noting that this model is on clearance, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long. Once again, you get beautiful QLED colours and wireless Dolby Atmos support.

LG StanbyME 27-inch Portable FHD: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,695 at The Good Guys Save AU$304 Strolling around your home without missing out on your favourite shows or movies on your TV just got a whole lot easier. This portable touchscreen TV can go wherever you go, delivering a vivid 1920 x 1080 HD viewing experience.

Click Frenzy 2025: Laptops and tablets

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch (Gen 9): was AU$2,289 now AU$1,279 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,010 Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount of AU$1,010.

Click Frenzy 2025: Gaming, PCs and Peripherals

Xbox Series X|S controller: was AU$89.95 now AU$79 at Amazon Save AU$10.95 Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU$1,049.99 now AU$799.99 at Amazon Save AU$250 The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to a low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.

Click Frenzy 2025: Audio & wearables

LG 3.1CH Dolby Digital Soundbar: was AU$495 now AU$365 at Betta Save AU$130 Looking to beef up your home theatre's audio but don't need anything fancy? LG's 3.1CH Dolby Digital Soundbar is a good no-nonsense option, giving you 340W of power over 3.1 channels for room-filling sound, along with some nice bass thanks to the included subwoofer. You can even stream to it from your devices using Bluetooth.

Dyson Zone: was AU$999 now AU$399 at Amazon Save AU$600 While these headphones made the news for all the wrong reasons, Dyson's Zone cans are still pretty exceptional. If you're interested in giving these noise-cancelling headphones and purifying mask a go, this third-party seller has a modest AU$600 discount on them right now.

Garmin Instinct 2 (Graphite, 45mm): was AU$499 now AU$347 at Amazon Save AU$152 Almost at its lowest price ever on Amazon, this Garmin Instinct 2 is heavy-duty smartwatch that comes packed with an impressive month-long battery life (or 30 hours with GPS enabled). Plus, it comes with the usual Garmin fitness tracking features and a monochromatic display.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was AU$549.95 now AU$299 at Kogan Save AU$250.95 Bose has earned a lot of love from audiophiles in recent years, consistently dropping some of the highest-quality audio tech including headphones. That's where these top-notch Bose QuietComfort wireless cans stand out, offering excellent noise cancellation and overall sound profile. You can grab these cans at Kogan for just AU$299. Do note though, that these headphones are a direct import if you shop through Kogan.

Sennheiser Prime Set (Ambeo Soundbar Max & Ambeo Sub): was AU$5,119 now AU$2,699 at Sennheiser Save AU$2,420 While AU$2,699 may be a lot for a soundbar and subwoofer package, the Ambeo Soundbar Max included in this Prime Set is currently AU$2,999 on its own, making this a steal. The Soundbar Max is a great soundbar that produces dynamic surround sound and the bonus subwoofer will be great for home movie nights, too.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$198.95 at Bose APAC Save AU$100 With the best-in-class noise cancellation, a comfortable and snug fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nothing short of exemplary. And this discounted price is something worth considering too, now down to just AU$198.95 at Bose.

JBL Quantum 100M2: was AU$59.95 now AU$39.95 at JBL Australia Save AU$20 These JBL Quantum 100M2 headphones are ideal for entry-level gamers, looking for a top-notch headset without paying a lofty price. They're simple and don't include a heap of great extras, but for the price, you get decent lag-free audio and a capable boom mic.

Spacetalk Loop: was AU$249 now AU$179 at Spacetalk Save AU$70 If you want to make sure your little ones get to school on time, but don't want to fork out for an extra phone, consider getting them the Spacetalk Loop. With a built-in GPS tracker, you can keep tabs on your kids no matter where they are, be it at school or the local park, and they'll be able to message or call you at any time. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, and a 4G sim in the box to help get you started.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Play: was AU$99.95 now AU$79 at The Good Guys Save AU$20.95 This new Play model, a new take on the impressive Wonderboom 3, offers a fresh and more sustainable design. With up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and an IP67 rating, this compact portable speaker is ready to go wherever, whenever.

Ultimate Ears Everboom: was AU$349.95 now AU$248 at The Good Guys Save AU$101.95 This compact speaker packs a serious punch and a fun design, delivering 360-degree sound no matter where you connect. With an IP67 rating and 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you can take this Everboom anywhere.

Click Frenzy 2025: Smart Home and Appliances

Shark FlexBreeze Fan: was AU$249.99 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$50.99 This new product in Shark's arsenal has been slashed by AU$50.99, just months after its release. Our friends at TechRadar gave it a glowing 4.5 stars in their review, as it's super versatile and can be used virtually anywhere thanks to its completely detachable head. It's also super quiet, cordless and rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 24 hours.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool formaldehyde: was AU$1,149 now AU$899 at Dyson AU Save AU$150 While there are big savings on an array of Dyson purifiers, if you're after the formaldehyde-detecting model, this is the best deal right now. With both heating and cooling, this fan promises to remove 99.95% of ultra-fine particles.

Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$999 at eBay Save AU$550 Dyson's Gen5detect houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 70 minutes. It can handle all floor types and has a green LED light that helps pick up unnoticed dirt and debris. Now discounted by a massive AU$550.

Ninja Creami (NC300): was AU$449.99 now AU$349.64 at Amazon Save AU$100.35 Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! Slashing AU$100 off RRP, this Amazon deal on the famous Ninja Creami Deluxe is hard to pass up.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$799 now AU$599 at The Good Guys Save AU$200 Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.

Ninja Foodi Pro 11-in-1 6L Multi Cooker: was AU$349 now AU$299 at The Good Guys Save AU$50 Make mealtimes a breeze thanks to Ninja's Foodi machine. This innovative multicooker has 11 smart presets, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, pressure cook and steam, just to name a few! The 6L, ceramic lined pot is easy to clean post-cook and is big enough to make more than enough food to satisfy any family size.

Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer: was AU$479.99 now AU$379 at The Good Guys Save AU$100.99 Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.

Dyson WashG1: was AU$999 now AU$749.99 at Amazon Save AU$249.01 This is one of the best deals we've seen on the WashG1, Dyson's first-ever floor washer. It even underpins Dyson's Click Frenzy price of AU$788. No matter where you choose to purchase this floor washer from, there's no denying that your hard floors will thank you for the investment.

Dyson Omni-Glide: was AU$749 now AU$399 at Dyson AU Save AU$350 This is Dyson's only dedicated hard-floor vacuum, and it's the only one that can lie completely flat to reach debris under furniture, which is a nice touch. The floor head also moves at tight angles, so it can go around narrow furniture legs. Our friends at TechRadar noted it was a bit overpriced in their Dyson Omni-Glide review, and we'd have to agree. But, it does have a nice discount right now at Dyson direct for just AU$399, and it's definitely worth picking up at this discounted rate.

Click Frenzy 2025: Personal care

ghd gold professional hair straightener: was AU$350 now AU$249 at Shaver Shop Save AU$101 Straighten your hair like a pro with ghd's gold professional hair straightener, now discounted by a tidy 28%. This device is able to evenly maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC from root to tip, and will take just 25 seconds to heat up. But don't worry — it's got a heat-resistant plate guard.

Braun Silk-expert Pro 3 IPL Long Term Hair Removal Device: was AU$899 now AU$449 at Shaver Shop Save AU$450 Looking for a permanent solution to your unsightly body hair? Braun's Silk-expert Pro 3 IPL is described as a long-term hair removal device that should show noticeable results within 3 months, so long as you follow the recommended regimen — and it's now 50% off! Please note, the device may not be suitable on lighter shades of hair or darker complexions.