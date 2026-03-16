<p id="bcbdd73a-53ea-4bee-b7ca-7d023a25a1a7"><strong>It's time to get your Big Smile on! &#128518;</strong></p><p>Welcome to Tom's Guide Australia &mdash; a place for all things bargain buys and killer deals on your favourite tech, appliances and lifestyle products.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">This week, we're welcoming one of our favourite Amazon shopping events, Big Smile Sale, which has just kicked off. This massive sale will run from <strong>12pm AEDT on Monday, March 16 till 11:59pm AEDT on Sunday, March 22. </strong></p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">My team and I are covering the entire sale from start to finish this week, bringing you the best Amazon deals as they appear. So, sit back, relax, and let's get deal hunting.</p><p id="5a28c08a-ac66-4a7b-9843-6e7b2875430d">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-amazon-quick-links">Back to all deals</a></p>