Vikings vs 49ers live stream: How to watch the NFL playoff game online

(Image credit: MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 9: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops to pass during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the 49ers 24-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images))

Looking for a Vikings vs 49ers live stream? After that exciting first week of the NFL Playoffs last week, we can't blame you. In surprising fashion, the New England Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Texans topped the Bills in overtime, the Seahawks won a close one against the Eagles, and in overtime, the Vikings topped the Saints.

With that victory, the Vikings are now faced with the prospect of trying to take down the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers earned a bye in the first round, thanks to an impressive 13-3 record on the year. And not surprisingly, the 49ers, who will be playing from home, are the clear favorites over the 11-6 Vikings.

But that's not to say that the Vikings don't have a shot. As they proved last week against the Saints, the Vikings know how to win a big game and stay consistent when the pressure is on. And although the 49ers have one of the best offenses in the game, there's still a chance that the Vikings' strong defense can hold the 49ers at bay.

Simply put, the Vikings-49ers game promises to be one of the most exciting games during this week's playoffs. And the winner will move on the conference championship and inch one step closer to the Super Bowl, making this game even more exciting.

But watching the game if you've cut the cord might not be as simple as you'd think. So, we've compiled the following guide to help you find where you can stream the game and which services will be carrying it, so you don't miss a single moment.

Read on to learn how to get a Vikings vs 49ers live stream:

Vikings vs. 49ers live streams start time, channel

The 49ers and the Vikings will be kicking off on Saturday, January 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET. (1:35 p.m. Pacific, 9:35 PM GMT). The game will air on NBC.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Vikings vs. 49ers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream Vikings vs. 49ers without a cable or satellite subscription?

One of the nice things about the game airing on NBC is that even if you've cut the cord, watching it should be quite simple.

Even if you don't want to invest in a streaming service, you can still get a TV tuner and catch the NBC broadcast over the air. It's simple, free, and in most cases, comes with downright gorgeous visuals.

But if you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming platform, check out the options below. They all work with NBC programming in most markets, though you'll want to be sure to input your ZIP code into each service to make sure NBC is supported before you choose one.

If you're on a phone or tablet, you can live stream Titans vs Ravens for free on your smartphone or tablet with the Yahoo Sports app. That app is a great resource to traveling Americans, though they'll want to get a VPN (such as the aforementioned ExpressVPN) to get the app to work when overseas. The one catch is that no playoff games will work on cellular connections, so I hope you can find a nearby Wi-Fi.

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including NBC affiliates.View Deal

Sling TV: At a starting price of $20, Sling TV is the cheapest option in this roundup. It doesn't necessarily come with every channel under the sun, but NBC is available (in select markets) in the company's $20-a-month Sling Blue option. View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including NBC (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal