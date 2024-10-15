Act fast! This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop is nearly 40% off in Amazon sale

The best robot vacuums have enough power to suck up everything from dirt to pet hair. Hybrid models do this while mopping your floors to boot. Unfortunately, it's rare to find a 2-in-1 that is a jack of all trades, with most pads simply glazing over your floors. Roborock's Q Revo S changes that with a powerful 200 RPM dual mopping system that applies pressure to messes with 30 adjustable water levels.

Right now, the RoboRock QRevo S is just $519 at Amazon. That's $281 or nearly 40% off this automated whole-floor cleaning system. Its multifunctional dock can clean and empty the bot itself for up to seven weeks without any input from your end.

If you want your floors dust-free and shining, this all-in-one system cleans up after you for up to 7 weeks. It washes and dries itself with smart features like scheduling and No-Go zones.

The Q Revo dock's 5-liter water tank automatically refills the robot's onboard tank, covering a vast mopping area of up to 4300 square feet. With its self-emptying capabilities, you can set and forget the Q Revo S to clean on a schedule or send it out on a whim using your smartphone or voice commands. The 30 adjustable water flow levels help customize the cleaning intensity in the app to match your mess. For example, something sticky and light, like a soda spill on a flat wood surface, won't need as much gusto as a tile floor with caked-on residue that has hardened up.

Thanks to its multi-floor mapping support, the Q Revo is smarter than most hybrids, allowing up to four levels of map saving. It has plenty of suction power at 7000Pa, so it should easily suck up fine pieces of grit like kitty litter or sand. Roborock's onboard AI can even gauge the best way to tackle your specific carpets and respect restricted areas. The PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D Mapping Technology work together to generate detailed 3D maps of your floorplan for more accurate and tailored cleaning.

(Image credit: Roborock)

These systems also power reactive obstacle avoidance tech to automatically detect and work around hazards. The mop even lifts itself 10mm high when it finishes jobs or senses carpet to avoid drips or streaks. While iRobot's highest-end robots fold the mop over themselves like a convertible car to ensure not a drop of water spills on your carpet, they're also double the price. This deal gets you a lot of bang for your buck if you want high-end performance that will maintain itself for up to two months.