Gardeners urged not to use this invasive plant that could seriously damage homes and yards

Summer is almost here, and the ideal time for our plants and flowers to bloom and flourish.

But, if you have this one particular plant, you could be at risk of ruining your yard, home, and neighboring properties too.

In fact, this plant has been dubbed by experts as the “new Japanese knotweed”, due to its invasive nature if not properly contained. What’s more, it could cost you a fortune in expensive property damage repairs.

So what is this common plant that could wreak havoc in your backyard?

Non-running bamboo

Bamboo (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bamboo makes a stunning feature to your backyard style, however, it’s also one of the fastest growing plants in the world. Certain species, like the running bamboo plant are known to grow like a weed, quickly becoming invasive.

Experts are urging gardeners not to plant such invasive plants due to its unruly nature. Not only can this cause serious damage to your yard and home, but the roots can also affect your neighbors properties too.

"In our latest research, 71% of people weren’t aware that bamboo could cause any damage and 84% were not aware that it could prompt legal claims between neighbours or hinder property sales.” states Emily Grant, director of operations of Environet to the Guardian.

To avoid this, gardening experts suggest growing running bamboo in pots or containers instead, for better control.

“If you're growing running varieties it’s a good idea to keep them in pots and planters in order to control the growth and spread. It’s as simple as that!”, advises Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk.

“You should also watch out for pests like aphids and spider mites, and use natural remedies or appropriate pesticides to manage infestations.”

Clumping bamboo

Bamboo plant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you do love bamboo and want it in your yard, it’s important to choose the right species that will grow safely.

Clumping bamboo is a non-invasive type that can be easily maintained and shaped to suit your yard style.

Although known to be hardy, bamboo plants are best placed in sunny spots, and ideal for borders, flower beds and in pots. You can choose from a variety of heights from your local gardening centre, with full-grown plants going up to 30 feet tall.

For best results, it’s recommended to plant bamboo in spring or early summer, and types for backyard privacy include Gracilis, also known as Slender Weaver Bamboo — which doesn’t grow out of control.

In fact, clumping bamboo is a great plant to create more privacy in your backyard — especially if you want to relax outdoors without prying eyes!