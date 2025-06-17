Ladybugs are a 'gardener’s best friend', but horticulturalists say this common mistake could be driving them away

When it comes to your yard, not all bugs are bad bugs. In fact, some insects can play a positive role in managing the levels of pests like aphids and greenfly.

According to Gardening Express, ladybugs are capable of consuming dozens of aphids a day, making them a "gardener's best friend" when it comes to natural pest management.

I've got a number of rose bushes in my yard, so I know firsthand how damaging aphids can become if you leave their numbers unchecked. But I don't like the idea of using chemicals on my flowers, instead following natural aphid deterrents, including spraying soapy water on them.

But according to horticulturist Nick Wood, the easiest way of attracting helpful insects such as ladybugs to your yard couldn't be easier.

Leave a little mess

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the neatest gardener, so this tip to attract ladybugs and other helpful insects is right up my street. And instead of giving you another task to add to your to-do list, it actually requires doing a little less.

Speaking with Gardening Express, horticulturalist Nick Wood says, "Gardens that are too tidy can unintentionally drive away helpful insects."

So while there's no harm in keeping your yard pristine, there's a lot to be said for leaving a corner spare to create a healthy habitat for pest-eating insects like ladybugs.

"Leaving piles of dry leaves, logs, or even just a messy corner gives ladybirds a place to hide from predators and find shelter", says Wood. "These areas are particularly important for overwintering, as ladybirds look for dry, insulated spots to hibernate until spring."

Why we love ladybugs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to Wood, ladybugs “are one of the best natural pest control methods we have." And inviting them into your yard can give your beloved roses, vegetables or fruit trees some much-needed relief from damaging insects that can strip away new growth.

“Inviting them to your garden will help reduce the need for chemical sprays, protect your plants and support local wildlife at the same time," says Wood.

And if you don't like the idea of leaving your yard to get a little messy?

“Creating a bug-friendly garden doesn’t mean letting it go wild — small changes like planting the right flowers or leaving a log pile can make a big difference.”

More ways to attract the right bugs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Houseproud readers might not like the idea of leaving a little wildness in their pristine yard, so Gardening Express suggests an alternative method.

"Installing a bug hotel, or even just tying together some hollow bamboo stems or drilled logs, can offer ladybirds a secure place to nest and rest."

When it comes to placement, you should "position your bug house in a sunny, sheltered spot, ideally near flowering plants or vegetable beds where aphids are likely to appear. These simple structures also attract other beneficial insects like lacewings and solitary bees."