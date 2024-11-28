Carhartt’s Black Friday sale has me filling up my online cart — 5 deals I would buy right now

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re vetting the best Black Friday deals live . As much as everyone loves grabbing the best deals on OLED TVs, iPhones, and premium cookware, I’m always holding out for my favorite clothing brands to drop their Black Friday sale.

Carhartt is one of those aforementioned favorite clothing brands. I love the utilitarian workman style, and if you want to call me a poser, yeah, I can’t defend myself there. Even though most of my “getting my hands dirty” consists of hiking or assembling IKEA furniture, I still love Carhartt gear.

So excuse my happiness when I found two graphic hoodies marked down almost half price. Unfortunately there's no discounted work pants or beanie hats (which was what I was holding out for), but a pair of work boots for under $100 is still pretty good going. I’m going to recommend the Rugged Flex boots to my boyfriend next time he needs a new pair of rugged work boots. Let me walk you through the best Carhartt deals this Black Friday.

Best Carhartt Black Friday deals

Carhartt Rain Defender Midweight Sweatshirt: was $64 now $38 at Carhartt This is one of the best deals on this list. And because it’s one of the best deals on this list, it’s going fast. The only color left is white, but it is available from L-4XL, so you can be sure to get a lovely oversized fit.

Carhartt Midweight Logo Sleeve Hoodie: was $59 now $41 at Carhartt You can still get almost every single color of this hoodie on sale in the full range of sizes. What makes this hoodie so good is its midweight, relaxed fit, which is perfect for both lounging and ensuring maximum range of movement. There’s even a hand warming pocket!

Carhartt Frontier Water Resistant Chelsea Boot: was $129 now $97 at Carhartt Carhartt is probably most known for its workwear, so its water resistant boots are a great place to start if you’re looking for trendy yet hard-wearing gear. The Carhartt proprietary FastDry lining wicks sweat all day long, and the outer leather has Carhartt’s ‘rain defender’ technology to keep you dry.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Waterproof Composite Toe Work Boot: was $169 now $127 at Carhartt The Rugged Flex boots are designed to protect the wearer from various weather conditions, ranging from wet to dry. Their heel and toe reinforcements support your feet on uneven terrain to help you boss your work day. I love that these boots have a foam cushion on the inside sole to ensure maximum comfort throughout the day.