Carhartt’s Black Friday sale has me filling up my online cart — 5 deals I would buy right now

Deals
By
published

I’m a Carhartt fangirl — here are 5 deals I can’t resist

a composite image of carhartt hoodies, sweatshirts, work boots, with a tom&#039;s guide deal badge
(Image credit: Future / Carhartt)
Jump to:

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re vetting the best Black Friday deals live. As much as everyone loves grabbing the best deals on OLED TVs, iPhones, and premium cookware, I’m always holding out for my favorite clothing brands to drop their Black Friday sale.

Carhartt is one of those aforementioned favorite clothing brands. I love the utilitarian workman style, and if you want to call me a poser, yeah, I can’t defend myself there. Even though most of my “getting my hands dirty” consists of hiking or assembling IKEA furniture, I still love Carhartt gear.

So excuse my happiness when I found two graphic hoodies marked down almost half price. Unfortunately there's no discounted work pants or beanie hats (which was what I was holding out for), but a pair of work boots for under $100 is still pretty good going. I’m going to recommend the Rugged Flex boots to my boyfriend next time he needs a new pair of rugged work boots. Let me walk you through the best Carhartt deals this Black Friday.

Quick links

Best Carhartt Black Friday deals

Carhartt Rain Defender Midweight Sweatshirt
Carhartt Rain Defender Midweight Sweatshirt: was $64 now $38 at Carhartt

This is one of the best deals on this list. And because it’s one of the best deals on this list, it’s going fast. The only color left is white, but it is available from L-4XL, so you can be sure to get a lovely oversized fit.

View Deal
Carhartt Midweight Logo Sleeve Hoodie
Carhartt Midweight Logo Sleeve Hoodie: was $59 now $41 at Carhartt

You can still get almost every single color of this hoodie on sale in the full range of sizes. What makes this hoodie so good is its midweight, relaxed fit, which is perfect for both lounging and ensuring maximum range of movement. There’s even a hand warming pocket!

View Deal
Carhartt Frontier Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
Carhartt Frontier Water Resistant Chelsea Boot: was $129 now $97 at Carhartt

Carhartt is probably most known for its workwear, so its water resistant boots are a great place to start if you’re looking for trendy yet hard-wearing gear. The Carhartt proprietary FastDry lining wicks sweat all day long, and the outer leather has Carhartt’s ‘rain defender’ technology to keep you dry.

View Deal
Carhartt Rugged Flex Waterproof Composite Toe Work Boot
Carhartt Rugged Flex Waterproof Composite Toe Work Boot: was $169 now $127 at Carhartt

The Rugged Flex boots are designed to protect the wearer from various weather conditions, ranging from wet to dry. Their heel and toe reinforcements support your feet on uneven terrain to help you boss your work day. I love that these boots have a foam cushion on the inside sole to ensure maximum comfort throughout the day.

View Deal
Carhartt Ironwood Insulated Alloy Toe Wellington
Carhartt Ironwood Insulated Alloy Toe Wellington: was $219 now $164 at Carhartt

Designed for hard outdoor work in wet weather, these boots are durable and have an alloy toe cap made from blended metal. They’re designed to wick your sweat from the inside out without letting in any rain. What’s best is these work boots are available in both M and W (average and wide) fits and all sizes still.

View Deal
Erin Bashford
Erin Bashford
Staff Writer, Reviews

Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.