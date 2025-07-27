Gardeners urged to use mushrooms in the yard this summer — this hack will banish aphids in minutes

While summer is a great time for plants in your garden to thrive, it's also the perfect breeding ground for hungry aphids and other pests.

As quickly as the sun begins to shine, the aphids descend upon your yard, from vegetable patches to rose bushes – and they can become a serious problem.

Causing damage and sucking plant sap from your hard-grown crops can even lead to killing them, if left untreated.

Fortunately, this expert hack from SporeBuddies means getting rid of aphids doesn't have to cost you a lot of cash and it's incredibly easy.

The answer? Mushrooms. According to mushroom expert Waine Delaney, "Many edible mushrooms, like shiitake and oyster, contain certain bioactive compounds that are antifungal, antimicrobial, and insect-repelling".

When I first heard about making a mushroom spray, I thought it sounded pretty... tasty. For insects though, mushrooms "contain enzymes, phenolics, and bitter-tasting compounds that repel pests like slugs and snails".

Why mushrooms can repel aphids

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As briefly explained, there's certain features of a mushroom that pests like aphids, slugs and snails hate. But, not all mushrooms.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Certain fungi can be transformed into a natural spray that'll deter aphids because, according to Delaney: "when sprayed onto a plants surface and the surrounding soil, the surface residue and unfamiliar scent confuses them, and signals that the plant is inedible". (I wish someone would do this on chocolate for me).

He explains that you may even find specific fungi growing in your backyard, called entomopathogenic mushrooms. 'Entomo' meaning insect and 'pathogenic' meaning disease and it's these mushrooms that can kill insects biologically, rather than opting for a chemical pest solution.

What's even better, Delaney explains: "Though they are able to control pests, they do not harm insects that are beneficial – such as bees, butterflies, or ladybirds – and they are completely safe for humans, pets, and birds."

Fortunately, you can also pick these mushrooms up at your local garden center or online. And you may already have some at home as everyday edible mushrooms found in your local grocery store will also work.

Oyster, shiitake, button or white mushrooms and king oyster mushrooms can all act as effective pest repellents.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Oyster mushrooms are specifically good for targeting slugs, snails, aphids and greenfly as they "contain enzymes and toxins that can digest soft-bodied pests and small insects".

Shiitake mushrooms are best for caterpillars, aphids and greenfly, thanks to their antimicrobial properties.

Button or white mushrooms target greenfly and aphids, but work better as a base or filler for a homemade spray, used alongside other mushrooms to create a stronger deterrent.

And, king oyster mushrooms are for your garden slugs and snails as they repel soft-bodied pests with their nematode-trapping toxins.

Make your own spray

Whichever mushrooms you opt for, you'll need a blender (and we'd recommend some of the best blenders on the market right now), cheesecloth or fine mesh strainer, a jug, and a spray bottle.

Plus, if you want to bulk out your natural pest repellent with some additional properties, there's some extras you can use like peppermint oil, rosemary, garlic extract or neem oil.

Here's how you make a natural mushroom spray for your garden:

Place your mushrooms in a blender or food processor with water

Blend until smooth

Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine mesh strainer into a jug to remove lumps

Here, you can add extras, if you wish

Pour the mixture into a spray bottle, adding more water if required

Shake well before use

Spray directly onto the leaves, stems and bases of your plants

Repeat every few days, or if it rains

DilaBee 4-Pack Spray Bottles: was $11.99 now $9.49 at Amazon These spray bottles are perfect for storing your natural pest sprays and with four different colors, you can assign a different concoction to each one. BPA-free, leakproof and perfect for everyday use, whether that's for your garden or for inside your home.

What else can mushrooms repel?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While mushrooms will deal with your aphid problem, they'll also deal with other pests like slugs, snails, greenflies, whiteflies, caterpillars, and beetle larvae.

So, even if aphids aren't your biggest problem in the garden, your natural mushroom spray can do the work to deter other pests at the same time.

And, if you've bought a multipack of spray bottles, there's no reason you can't arm yourself with a vinegar spray to rid your home of an ant problem or a garlic spray for natural pest control.