I swear by this one garden plant that loves the heat, and I plant it year after year

There’s one garden flower that I plant on repeat, and it never fails to disappoint. Apart from delighting me with its bright, cheery blooms, it’s easy to care for and thrives in a heatwave.

And as our summers become hotter and rainfall more scarce, it’s one plant I’m going to continue to champion. What’s more, it has a long flowering season and is an economic buy if you’re on a budget.

Praise the pelargonium

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

However, you may be surprised when I reveal that my favored plant is a pelargonium, often referred to as a geranium. Usually viewed as an old-fashioned plant (my grandpa grew many), it is frequently overlooked in today’s modern garden. But I know, from experience, that pelargoniums have a lot to offer.

Not only do they come in a wide variety of colors — I like to mix mine up for a color clash — but they are also easy to care for and thrive in the heat. So, when all the blooms around them are wilting, through too much sun and insufficient water, pelargoniums continue to stand out.

What's more, pelargoniums are easy to care for. I don’t think I’d admit to being a lazy gardener, but I’m all for having time to sit back and enjoy my efforts, without having to spend all my time attending to my blooms, which is another reason why I think they are a winner.

How I plant pelargoniums

I’m a creature of habit, and I like to think this is down to my past successes, but I always plant my pelargoniums in window boxes and planters. And I like them planted on their own, without any other petals to take away their prowess.

I also tend to keep to one color palette, and I change this year by year, sticking to white, pink, or red flowers. But this year I’ve gone off the rails and created a color-clashing display of red and pink. Now, my tiny front garden is ablaze with red and pink window boxes of pelargoniums, with lavender in pots, and a beautiful Hydrangea arborescens ‘Annabelle’ forming a low hedge.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can’t say I particularly like the smell of scented pelargoniums; it’s slightly heady for my taste, but if you do, they are great plants to grow for their fragrance. They can be easily planted at the front of borders and in containers, where you will enjoy the scent as you pass by. Trailing pelargoniums also perform well in hanging baskets and will wow you with petals from spring through to fall.

Best planting conditions

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although I tend to plant my pelargoniums in window boxes, I do have a few in my backyard planted in containers. This allows me to move them about so they don’t receive too much sun. If this occurs they will exhibit signs of stress, such as scorched or brown leaves, or wilting and curling leaves.

If you plan to move your containers around, ensure your pot isn’t too large, as once it is filled with soil, it will become heavy and harder to shift.

Pelargoniums will do best if planted in fertile, well-draining soil, so if it lacks nutrients or holds onto moisture, amend it as needed. Also, ensure that, if planting in containers, the drainage holes are large enough for water to pass through; otherwise, you risk the roots becoming waterlogged.

How to care for pelargoniums

Pelargoniums don’t require a great deal of care and will thrive in full sun and well-draining soil. What’s more, they are drought-tolerant, making them excellent plants for hot, dry climates. However, they will appreciate regular watering to prevent them from drying out, especially if planted in containers or hanging baskets rather than directly in the soil.

I regularly deadhead spent flowers using my best pruning shears, and the time is well spent. Deadheading your pelargoniums will ensure they continue to bloom, rewarding you with bright, new flowers throughout their long growing season.

Felco Pruning Shears (F 6): $62.50 at Amazon This Felco bypass pruner is perfect for medium-sized hands and comes with a comfortable ergonomic handle. It has a sturdy design, yet is lightweight and gives a consistent performance. What's more, this pruner is given a 5-star rating in our round up of the best pruning shears.

The difference between pelargoniums and geraniums

Pelargoniums and geraniums are from the same family, but they are often confused. However, geraniums are perennial plants that return each year, while pelargoniums are annuals and will last only for one growing season.



Here, Margaret at @Margaret's Garden School explains the difference between the two.

YouTube Watch On