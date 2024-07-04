I review coffee makers and this 47% off Keurig deal is the best 4th of July sale

As a homes editor, I've been testing and writing about coffee makers for five years. If there's one thing I love more than a good cup of coffee though, it's a really great deal. That's why this 47% off Keurig deal caught my eye in the Amazon 4th of July sales.

Keurig is known for creating some of the top single-serve coffee makers on the market, and the brand offers a huge variety of K-cup capsules that will be sure to offer a flavor for everyone.

While the K-Classic isn't in the top spot of our best Keurig coffee maker buying guide, that's partly because there are more affordable alternatives on the market, so when I saw that the Keurig K-Classic is on sale for $79 at Amazon, it immediately stood out as the best coffee maker deal I'd seen when browsing the sales so far. And with over 100,000 reviews averaging a 4.6 star rating, I'm clearly not the only one who thinks this is a deal worth adding to your Amazon basket.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

At nearly 50% off, the Keurig K-Classic offers a fuss-free way of making brew after brew. The machine has the option of pouring 6, 8 or 10-ounce cups and the 48 ounce water reservoir won't need refilling too often. This is the lowest price we've seen for it all year.

Price check: $79 @ Keurig

The Keurig K-Classic is one of the easiest Keurig machines to use thanks to its limited number of buttons and uncluttered control panel. I've tested plenty of coffee makers in my years of writing about kitchen appliances, and one of my ultimate pet peeves is when a coffee maker has a small tank capacity that will require regular refills or, even worse, will run out halfway through brewing. This can result in wasted capsules or coffee grounds, and ultimately extend the amount of time I have to go without a cup of coffee in my hand. So while it's a simple feature to boast about, the 48-oz water reservoir in this machine will give you up to eight uses before you need to refill, making this machine even more low-maintenance than many of Keurig's other alternatives.

If you want a more compact option in the Amazon 4th of July sales, you can also save 22% on the Keurig K-Express, reduced to $69 at Amazon. Even cheaper is the Keurig K-Compact, down to just $59 thanks to a 41% discount.