I've been hunting for the best Lego Black Friday deals in Australia – here are 30 sets worth grabbing from Disney, Bluey, Marvel, Minecraft, Star Wars and more
Save big on your next Lego set this Cyber Weekend
Black Friday 2026 is in full swing here in Australia, and I've found some seriously good deals on new Lego sets.
With up to 44% off, there are deep discounts across all kinds of sets from major franchises like Pokémon, Minecraft, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Lego Icons, Friends and Art.
• Shop the best Lego Black Friday deals here
Even some new arrivals are on sale, such as the 2026-branded Advent Calendars for Lego City, Lego Star Wars and Lego Disney Princess, the newly released Avengers: Doomsday sets, and Lego's Smart Play Pokémon builds.
Black Friday deals are available on Lego's website and on its Amazon storefront — there are even some freebies if you shop directly at the maker. I've rounded up 30 top-rated sets below to help get you inspired for your next build. You'll need to act fast, though — most of these Lego deals will at the end of Cyber Monday, November 30.
Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$50
Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$100
Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$200
Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$500
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Lucy Scotting is the editor of Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dogs.
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