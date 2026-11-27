Black Friday 2026 is in full swing here in Australia, and I've found some seriously good deals on new Lego sets.

With up to 44% off, there are deep discounts across all kinds of sets from major franchises like Pokémon, Minecraft, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Lego Icons, Friends and Art.

• Shop the best Lego Black Friday deals here

Even some new arrivals are on sale, such as the 2026-branded Advent Calendars for Lego City, Lego Star Wars and Lego Disney Princess, the newly released Avengers: Doomsday sets, and Lego's Smart Play Pokémon builds.

Black Friday deals are available on Lego's website and on its Amazon storefront — there are even some freebies if you shop directly at the maker. I've rounded up 30 top-rated sets below to help get you inspired for your next build. You'll need to act fast, though — most of these Lego deals will at the end of Cyber Monday, November 30.

Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$50

Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$100

Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$200

Best Black Friday Lego deals under AU$500

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