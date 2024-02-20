ADT is taking a massive 50% off its home security kits — how to get one

The holiday weekend may be over, but there are still a handful of Presidents Day sales you can still get. One of the best deals today comes courtesy of ADT.

Ending today, ADT is taking 50% off all security systems. That's the biggest discount we've ever seen from ADT, which makes some of the best DIY home security systems we've tested. After discount, packages start from $97.

ADT is taking 50% off its home security systems. After discount, prices start as low as $97. They're easy to self install, customizable, and offer great home monitoring. To get this deal, you'll need to sign up for a video monitoring plan.

ADT security systems are easy to self install and offer great home monitoring. Even better, ADT's DIY home security systems work with Google Nest devices, such as the Google Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell, and Nest Protect smoke detector.

There are some requirements you'll need to meet in order to get this deal. For starters, you'll need to subscribe to a pro monitoring plan with ADT Self Setup. Alternatively, you can opt for a pro installation with a 36-month monitoring contract.

ADT's base kit (from $97 after discounts) includes an ADT Smart Home Hub and ADT Door/Window Sensor. The sensor notifies you of unexpected activity in your home, such as when a door or window is opened. You can customize various kits with pet-friendly motion detectors, smoke detectors, water/temperature sensors, and more.

