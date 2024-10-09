Time's running out! My all-time favorite Vitamix blender is $300 off for Prime Day

As a Home Editor, I've been testing blenders professionally for 5 years, and while the huge price tag would put me off buying the Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender at full price, it is without question the best blender I've ever used. My partner and I were genuinely bummed when we had to send it back after testing, so much so that we're considering putting it on our wedding registry. This huge 40% discount for Amazon Prime Day is tempting me though, because I've never seen the Vitamix A3300 cheaper.

Originally an eye-watering $650, the Vitamix A3300 is 40% off at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days Day 2. While spending $390 on a blender is no small investment, this truly is the Ferrari of blenders. It looks great, with unmatched power to boot.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: was $649 now $393 @ Amazon (save 40%)

This discount is by far the best deal I've seen on Vitamix's flagship model, and it's probably the best deal I've seen while trawling the internet for all the top discounts over the last few days. Save over $300 in this flash discount now.

While you won't find anything close to a 40% discount on any of Vitamix's other blenders this Prime Day, you can also save 13% on the Vitamix Explorian Blender, down to $269. There's also $50 off the Vitamix Propel 510, down 10%.

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499, now $449 @ Amazon (save 10%)

Like the Ascent Series, the Propel blender has pre-set Programs: Smoothie, Hot Soup, and Frozen Dessert. It's also got a generous 48-oz blending cup, but lacks the smart display of the Ascent (as well as that $300 discount).

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $379, now $329 @ Amazon (save 13%)

The E310 Explorian is probably Vitamix's most popular blender, because it's a more affordable option that still has the powerful design you'll find with the Ascent. This 13% saving makes it cheaper than the Ascent for Prime Day, but it's a less impressive discount.

Vitamix Immersion Blender: was $169, now $144 @ Amazon (save 15%)

If you're in the market for a new immersion blender, the Vitamix Immersion Blender is a fantastic choice. It's got a 5-foot long cord and 5 speed settings, making it most versatile than many of the other immersion blenders on the market.

Is Vitamix really worth it?

When I tested the Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series, I was truly shocked by how powerful it was. The blades are so sharp and can blitz so fast that the A3300 was able to turn raw onion, tomato and garlic into a delicious, steaming hot tomato soup with just 10 minutes of blending. I also made the most luscious hummus in this blender, and despite attempting the same recipe in comparable blenders, I've never been able to replicate it.