Forget Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save $150 on Dyson's Hot + Cold Fan Heater

As we move into the warmer months you may well be looking for a fan or air conditioner. However, some of the best space heaters have an extra trick up their sleeve. Besides saving energy by heating individual spaces, some heaters also work in reverse. So while they can keep you toasty in the colder months, they can cool you down when the temperature rises.

Right now you can save 25% on Dyson’s Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 for $599 at Dyson. Although it’s still pricey at just under $600, it was rated the best premium space heater in our buying guide and it can also cool off rooms.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=36310&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-heaters%2Fpurifier-hot-cool-hp07%2Fblack-nickel" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $749 now $599 @ Dyson

Apart from heating, this premium space heater can also cool a room and purify the air — providing a perfect all-year-round solution. What's more, it's beautifully designed and takes up minimal floor space. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dyson-purifier-hot-cool-hp07" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"">Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review, we said it's beautifully-made, easy to use, and versatile with a lot of unique features. And with a $150 saving on the list price, it's worth the investment.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-HP07-Purifying-Heater-White%2Fdp%2FB09LSMRKFD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dyson.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$730 @ Amazon

Dyson’s Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 has a sleek contemporary design and is available in white and silver or black and nickel colorways. Lightweight at 12.5 pounds, it’s easy to move around and has a small base diameter of 8.1 inches.

The Dyson can be controlled manually by a remote or connected to Wi-Fi, allowing the fan to be controlled with a mobile device or a voice assistant.

Apart from changing the heat settings, you can set the unit to oscillate, adjust the airflow, set a timer and select a night mode, which dims the display and slows the fan speed. Plus, the LCD on the front of the heater displays information about the air quality, temperature, humidity and filter levels.

If you love great design, and are looking for a fan heater that warms and cools, you won’t be disappointed with this state-of-the-art appliance from Dyson.