Cuisinart’s Precision Master stand mixer is a kitchen staple — save over $50 this Black Friday

If you’re looking for one of the best stand mixers to get you through hosting over the festive season, you can’t go far wrong with Cuisinart’s Precision Master 5.5-quart stand mixer.

This Black Friday, the Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-quart stand mixer is $198 at Amazon, with a $50 saving. I think that's a great deal for a stand mixer that gives a solid performance and looks cute too.

That’s a 20% saving on the normal list price of $249, so it’s worth snapping it up during Black Friday, leaving you all prepared to start baking ahead of the hosting season.

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer: was $249 now $198 at Amazon This Cuisinart Precision Master stand mixer has a good capacity 5-5-quart bowl, with three mixer attachments for kneading, beating and whisking, and a pouring shield. It has 12 speeds to suit a variety of tasks and comes with a central hub in the front if you fancy rolling pasta or making ice cream. The discount is available on all 12 colorways.

Why I recommend the Cuisinart Stand Mixer

After spending some time testing and reviewing the Cuisinart Precision Master stand mixer, I can summarize what I discovered with the phrase, ‘Design meets function without a premium price tag.’ It certainly won’t look out of place on any kitchen countertop, and it also gives a solid performance, whether using the whisk, flat beater, or dough hook.

If you want to buy one of the best stand mixers but are reluctant to pay the high price for the likes of a KitchenAid or Smeg, you can’t go far wrong with this affordable appliance, which is why I recommend it as the best mid-range stand mixer in our buying guide.

You can choose between 11 colors and one patterned design — leaving you with the problem of which design to go for between, Agave Green, Blushing Coral, Frosted Blue, Periwinkle Blue, Pinot Noir, Ruby Red, White Linen, Coconut Cream, Dove Gray, Onyx, Poppy Seed, and Caskata.