Hot coffee deal: De'Longhi's most popular espresso machines are both 30% off right now

Coffee machines are always popular buys, letting you get your caffeine fix from home with a brew that tastes as good as your local cafe – and costing way less in the long run. Finding a machine that hits the Goldilocks zone between ease of use, versatility and taste, though, can be tough. That's where automatic machines come in, providing the control and customisability of a manual machine, without the required time and effort. And for the end-of-year sale season, De'Longhi is offering 30% off some of its best selling machines in Australia.

Starting as an electric heater manufacturer, De'Longhi has steadily worked its way to becoming one of the biggest names in home appliances – and particularly coffee machines – since its first coffee maker in 1990. And we've had overwhelmingly positive experiences with its coffee machines – but its proficiency at making them is only half the reason this deal is so tasty.

The crazy end-of-year period filled with Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Christmas sales has begun, but this deal lets those looking for a new coffee machine avoid the mania by getting in early. De’Longhi has a huge range of discounted machines to choose from, so there’s something for all kinds of households. That includes the top-selling Magnifica Evo and Dinamica – both of which have been reviewed by our colleagues at TechRadar, so we can testify that they provide tasty cups of joe with minimal effort – no barista course needed.

De'Longhi Australia is a Tom's Guide preferred partner (What does this mean?)

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was AU $999 now AU $699 at De'Longhi AUNZ Save AU$300

This coffee machine is made for those who want the precise control of a manual machine, without the mess and time that comes with it. The built-in grinder offers 13 different settings and three strength levels to suit your preference, all controllable on a simple touch panel. The dialled-in personalisation doesn't stop there though, as the Magnifica Evo can actually detect the amount of milk poured into its carafe – both cutting down on waste and cleaning time, as well as making your coffee exactly how you like it. In TechRadar's review, they loved the fact that it can make two coffees at once (as long as the mugs are small enough to fit side-by-side), but it was the ability to use whole or pre-ground beans that earned special mention. One thing worth noting is that this relatively large machine requires extra space above it for bean pouring – so keep that in mind.

De'Longhi Dinamica: was AU $1,159 now AU $800 at De'Longhi AUNZ Save AU$360

At this price, the Dinamica is a fantastic pickup – especially for those who love a variety of coffees, or have to account for the tastes of others in the household. With its touch control system, six beverage types including cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and flat whites are just a press away, and there's the opportunity for nearly endless personalised recipes with custom drink size, frothiness and aroma that can be saved for a speedier next brew. And, if you do just want a shot of espresso to add to an iced coffee (or sip on its own), the Dinamica can make two at once. In their De'Longhi Dinamica Plus review (this model’s larger sibling) at our sister site TechRadar, they said it was perfect for coffee connoisseurs who want their favourite coffee without devoting the time and energy that manual machines require. The Plus model’s two biggest drawbacks were price and size – this discount on the regular model removes both from the equation.