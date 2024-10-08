Act fast! The best meat thermometer we've tested just dropped under $100 for Prime Day

If you’re looking for one of the best meat thermometers, you can’t go far wrong with the Thermapen One. It’s highly recommended and came out top when we tested a whole range of meat thermometers for our buying guide. And there’s one thing you need to be certain about when checking the internal temperature of meat — the product must be reliable.

Right now, you can save $23 on the Thermapen meat thermometer by ThermoWorks. That’s 20% off the normal listing price at $115, so why not act fast and grab this October Prime Day Deal while you can, and get set for checking your Thanksgiving turkey.

Thermapen One meat thermometer by ThermoWorks: was $115 now $92

This meat thermometer is a fuss-free, easy-to-use device that comes highly recommended. It provides a super-fast one-second reading every time and delivers precise results. It also has a 360° auto rotation display that adapts for right or left-handed use.

The Thermapen One is a popular choice among professional and home cooks and gives a reading in one second. Plus, it proved to be the most accurate when we tested a range of meat thermometers for our buying guide.

What’s more, it works exactly how you’d expect. Pull out the probe to turn it on, take your reading, and replace the probe for it to switch off. It also provides a comfortable hold, with a rubberized ring to aid grip, easy access to change the settings from Celsius to Fahrenheit, and supreme accuracy to measure in whole degrees or tenths. In our user tests, it is the most accurate model we've reviewed.

We also like its ease of use, which makes it perfect if you’re looking for a meat thermometer without too many bells and whistles that needs to be used with an app.

