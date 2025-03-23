NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #386 (Monday, March 24 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Yes, Queen..." — isn't actually very helpful at finding the answers or the spangram.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #386, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #386, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #386.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #386 is... "Yes, Queen..."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Seventies music".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DINES

ABLE

BEYOND

SIEGE

DRUNK

GENES

HARDLY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with D.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ROCKBAND.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #386?

Drumroll, please...

KISS

RUSH

HEART

EAGLES

GENESIS

BLONDIE

JOURNEY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ROCKBAND.

Strands #386

“Yes, Queen ...”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle a bit too inexact for my tastes. The spangram of ROCKBAND doesn't reference that all of the groups in question were formed in the late 60s or early 70s, which feels like a weird oversight.

In any case, the theme of "Yes, Queen..." did the trick of fooling me into thinking this was about royalty or medieval times rather than music. It took me two clues to shake me from this misunderstanding: KISS and RUSH made me realize this was about bands from the 1970s.

Given I was born in the mid 80s, that could have caused problems, but fortunately my musical tastes proved diverse enough for me to get through it without further clues.

I found HEART at the top, and then figured it made sense to try and break up the board with the spangram. It wasn't as even as it usually is, but cordoned off enough space for EAGLES in the bottom right.

I then tracked down GENESIS in the top-right corner, followed by BLONDIE along the left-hand side. That just left JOURNEY in the middle to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #385 right here.