NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #175 (Sunday, August 25 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Into the woods" — is pretty straightforward, but will still require a bit of specialist knowledge to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #175, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #175, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #175.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #175 is... "Into the woods".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What a tree-at!".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CASE

GNOME

REAL

GALES

TEST

STUNT

RACES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends in 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FOREST.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #175?

Drumroll, please...

BEECH

PINE

WILLOW

SYCAMORE

CHESTNUT

MAPLE

GINKGO

..and the spangram was FOREST.

Strands #175

“Into the woods”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. After struggling with three puzzles in a row, I'm delighted to report that I breezed through today's Strands. "Into the woods" always seemed likely to be about different kinds of tree, and that was immediately confirmed when I found the spangram of FOREST spelt out across the middle of the grid.

Now it was just a case of racking my brain for different kinds of wood. I found BEECH immediately above the end of the spangram, and PINE right below that. WILLOW was to its left, and SYCAMORE was above that, just north of the spangram.

CHESTNUT completed the top half of the board, leaving only two more to find at the bottom. It's just as well I'm familiar with MAPLE, because I'd actually never heard of GINKGO, but by that point it was just a case of connecting the remaining letters in the only way they could go.

Yesterday's Strands answers

