NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, November 28 (#536)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 28 for puzzle #536 drop back down in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #535, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #536. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Appreciation

: Appreciation 🟩 Green : Fraudster

: Fraudster 🟦 Blue : Eat voraciously

: Eat voraciously 🟪 Purple: ____ Tuesday

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Take in Turkey day with ease while avoiding grifters, eating too much, remembering tacos and practicing gratitude.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #536?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Appreciation: Credit, praise, recognition, thanks

Credit, praise, recognition, thanks 🟩 Fraudster: Cheat, con, fake, quake

Cheat, con, fake, quake 🟦 Eat voraciously: Bolt, down, gobble, scarf

Bolt, down, gobble, scarf 🟪 ____ Tuesday: Fat, giving, super, taco

Today is a relatively gentle puzzle to ease Americans into gluttonous eating and, hopefully, some actual gratitude, I think, the important thing to remember these days.

I saw purple first today which made it easy to go down the line saving purple as a nice denouement. Today, like yesterday, starts with another tease for a "trap" group, today was Thanksgiving related.

Yellow was appreciation with credit, praise, recognition and thanks. Gratitude.

I will always immediately think con-man when I see the word quack before I consider ducks. Thus, finding cheat, con and fake a quick find.

Speaking of gluttony, slow down today, maybe don't bolt, down, gobble or scarf your meal(s).

And we get to Fat Tuesday, Giving Tuesday, Super Tuesday and Taco Tuesday. Taco was my clue into this one.

For anyone who actually reads these little missives below the clues, you have my gratitude and I hope you enjoy these tiny essays.

If you celebrate, I hope you have a happy, relaxing Thanksgiving. If not, enjoy your Thursday.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #535, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Having the Rubber baby buggy bumpers right at the top was cute.

Because that was such an obvious clue at the top, I assumed that each of the four rhymes were in the different collections.

I started with buggy having seen glitchy. Erratic and spotty are similar enough to complete the yellow group.

Rim and bumper stuck out to me but at first my thinking was edges, which doesn't really work with this group. It did lead me to grille and eventually mirror for car parts.

Here is where I nearly struck out on the day. I had tribute (band), wedding (band) and I insisted on house (Band) and coupled it with boy (band). It didn't work, so I threw in a pet (band) for no reason I can adequately explain. Strike two. I refused to accept rubber (band) when the other three clues were music based. I'm still annoyed by this. I found it less tricky than symmetrically annoying.

Anyway, blue became the rote fill with things that you would hire a sitter for; baby, house, pet, and plant. If I hadn't locked in so hard on the band grouping I may have seen this one earlier.