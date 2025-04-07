NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, April 7 (#666)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 7 for puzzle #666 are a little hardercompared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #665, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #666. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Pound, Locker, Level, Crater, Nail, Hills, Cape, Hanger, Pulse, Hammer, Beat, Gorge, Ball, Ridge, Prints, Thump
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Throb
- 🟩 Green: Landforms
- 🟦 Blue: Picture hanging needs
- 🟪 Purple: Foot ___
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Remember high school geography, grab an aspirin, and think about what it takes to put together an art wall.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #665?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Aloof: Beat, Pound, Pulse, Thump
- 🟩 Landforms: Cape, Crater, Gorge, Ridge
- 🟦 Picture hanging needs: Hammer, Hanger, Level, Nail
- 🟪 Foot ___: Ball, Hills, Locker, Print
I've been fighting off a headache all day, so it was easy to spot today's yellow category with Beat, Pound, Pulse, and Thump.
I grew up near the Chesapeake Bay, so when I saw Cape, I immediately started thinking of peninsulas. I looked around to see what other geographical terms I could find, and scored the rest of the green category with Gorge, Crater, and Ridge.
I started rounding up all the tool-related terms I could find and ended up stumbling on the blue category with Hammer, Hanger, Level, and Nail.
That left only purple with Ball, Hills, Locker, and Print.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Aloof: Cool, Distant, Remote, Reserved
- 🟩 Utilities: Cable, Gas, Trash, Water
- 🟦 What an electrometer measures: Charge, Current, Resistance, Voltage
- 🟪 ___ joint: Dovetail, Hip, Pizza, Spike Lee
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #665, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
I went down the line yesterday, starting with the green category, which weirdly turned out to be the easiest with Cable, Gas, Trash, Water — all mainstays anyone would recognize from their monthly bills.
Then I dug into what I remembered from high school shop class to come up with Charge, Current, Resistance, and Voltage for the blue category.
After that, I noticed a few synonyms floating around in the few clues left so I scooped up Cool, Distant, Remote, and Reserved to complete the yellow category.
That left purple as today's rote fill with Dovetail, Hip, Pizza, and Spike Lee.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.
