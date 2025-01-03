NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, January 3 (#572)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 3 for puzzle #572 is vastly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 1.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #571, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #572. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Single, Sticker, Belly, Button, Hole, Sole, Oyster Clam, Buck, Luck, Ball, Trumpet, Morel, Arch, Smacker, Heel

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Parts of a Foot

: Parts of a Foot 🟩 Green : One Dollar

: One Dollar 🟦 Blue : Kinds of Mushrooms

: Kinds of Mushrooms 🟪 Purple: Pot ___

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Give it a kick, but don't expect to get much with it in 2025. These fungi will leave the pot blank.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #572?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Parts of a Foot: Arch, Ball, Heel, Sole

Arch, Ball, Heel, Sole 🟩 One Dollar: Buck, Clam, Single, Smacker

Buck, Clam, Single, Smacker 🟦 Kinds of Mushrooms: Button, Morel, Oyster, Trumpet

Button, Morel, Oyster, Trumpet 🟪 Pot ___: Belly, Hole, Luck, Sticker

As you might expect, based on the lower rating, this puzzle was easy enough for me to complete. The parts of the foot and the one-dollar connection came together quickly and easily.

After the first two, I had to shuffle a few times and think it over before noticing the Pot-blank words. Well, three of them, at least. I didn't catch potsticker right away, but after incorrectly guessing potbutton, which isn't correct, I tried sticker and got it right.

From there, it was just a matter of clicking on the last four words, which it turns out are kinds of mushrooms. I've never heard of an oyster mushroom, but at least I solved the puzzle.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Perceive: Catch, clock, notice, register

Catch, clock, notice, register 🟩 Cadence: Beat, meter, rhythm, time

Beat, meter, rhythm, time 🟦 One in a group of twelve: Donut, inch, juror, month

Donut, inch, juror, month 🟪 Dog ____: Days, paddle, tag, tired

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #571, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I managed to go down the line today, which is always pleasant, even if some of the challenge is in getting purple first.

I started with the yellow group clocking notice, register, catch and...clock.

Beat and rhythm stuck out to me next. From there we got to meter and time for cadences.

We snagged dozens next with donut, inch, juror and month.

From there we got to dog passed pastimes; dog days, dog paddle, dog tag and dog tired.