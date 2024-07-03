My favorite 49-inch OLED gaming monitor is $600 off in early Prime Day deal

Gaming peripherals and accessories can get pricey. Thankfully, there are a lot of early Amazon Prime Day sales happening now that can potentially save you hundreds of dollars. That’s the case with one of my favorite Samsung gaming monitors, which has received a significant discount.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for $1,199 on Amazon . That’s a whopping $600 off, meaning you’ll have enough left over to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X to pair with Samsung’s monitor. This is actually the second biggest discount we’ve seen for the Odyssey OLED G9, but I don’t think anyone will complain about a $600 price drop. The price may go lower during Prime Day proper, but this is still a fantastic deal to jump on now. (Make sure to check out our guide to all the best early Prime Day monitor deals happening this week).

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally priced at $1,799, it's practically a steal at $1,199. This is a deal you don't want to miss if you want a super immersive gaming experience.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

Like I said in my Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, this is a huge curved monitor that commands attention. Its immersive 1,800R curvature does an excellent job of drawing you into whatever you’re playing, while the ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure a smooth and lag-free experience. The OLED panel also delivers stunning detail and vivid colors.

Though billed as a gaming monitor, it’s useful for much more. The ultrawide display gives multitaskers plenty of room to keep multiple open windows, which can help you be more productive when working. In addition, Samsung smart TV apps make this monitor a great secondary (or primary) television.

While the Odyssey OLED G9’s size is a big (pun intended) selling point, it’s also a weakness. For instance, I had to sit about four and a half feet away from the display to comfortably see everything while gaming. And that was only possible because I had a deep enough desk at the office that allowed me to push the monitor back as far as I needed. This is a situation not everyone might be able to replicate.

If you can fit it on your desk, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a gaming monitor I can’t recommend enough — especially at this price.