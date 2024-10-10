The wait is over: Valve's Steam Deck is officially coming to Australia next month

It's been well over two and a half years since Valve's Steam Deck launched in the US, and eager Aussie gamers have generally had no other option but to buy the sought-after gaming handheld on the grey import market — until now.

Valve's Steam Deck is officially coming to Australia, as announced by Valve via a special countdown video presented to gamers at the PAX convention in Melbourne today. Valve has also set up a booth on the PAX floor where fans can check out the handheld for themselves.

Steam Deck: Official AU pricing and availability

Both the original Steam Deck with LCD display and the updated Steam Deck OLED will be available to purchase direct from the Steam online store, starting at AU$649 for the 256GB LCD model, followed by a 512GB OLED version priced at AU$899 and topping out at AU$1,049 for the 1TB OLED variant. Valve has announced that the Steam Deck will begin shipping to Australia from November.

It's worth noting that the Steam Deck's official pricing is significantly cheaper than its usual grey import costs, where the 512GB OLED and 1TB OLED models can be found for around AU$1,029 and AU$1,229 respectively.

Steam Deck: Australian warranty information

Those who purchase the Steam Deck via Valve's local storefront will be entitled to repair, replacement or refund under Australian Consumer Law should the handheld fail in any way.

Of course, this was technically already available to those who purchased an imported Steam Deck via a reputable Australian retailer, such as Kogan, Dick Smith or Amazon AU, but it's good to know there won't be any additional steps necessary steps to take via third-party sellers in order to get warranty issues sorted.

To find out more about the individual Steam Deck models' specs, as well as pre-order information, you can head over to the official Steam Deck website.

