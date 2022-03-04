The WinkBed mattress: Should you buy this top-rated hybrid?

The WinkBed mattress is a luxury hybrid model, handcrafted in the US and made with a combination of coils, cooling gel and a plush pillow top. It’s a perennially popular choice in the hotel industry, and is famous for its choice of four firmness levels and three-step Back-Relief System designed to eliminate tension and align your spine during sleep. Even so, should you buy it?

While our expert WinkBed Mattress review is to follow, here we take an in-depth look at this popular hybrid, analyzing it in terms of design, materials, price, comfort, support and user reviews, all to help you decide if you should buy this luxury hybrid or look elsewhere.

It’s a firm favorite with us and features in our best mattress guide as the top choice for back pain. But there’s more to it than back support. Here’s everything you need to know about The WinkBed and if you should buy it…

The WinkBed mattress: At a glance

Reasons for Excellent back support

Available in four firmness levels

Good motion isolation

Lifetime Warranty Reasons against Might be too firm for lighter bodies

Not all side sleepers like it

If you’re looking for a high-quality mattress in a box that offers a range of firmness options to suit most sleepers, then The WinkBed is an excellent choice. Made from a combination of polyfoam, gel-infused foam and individually wrapped pocket springs, this hybrid mattress is built for long-term use - which goes some way to explaining why it’s so popular in the hotel industry.

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

How much does The WinkBed cost? It sits in the more affordable end of the premium hybrid mattress market, with a starting price of $1,149 (RRP). In the WinkBed mattress sale you can often get $300 off, reducing the price of a queen size to $1,499 - that’s very competitive for a luxury hybrid of this build quality.

The WinkBed mattress: Spec Type: Hybrid bed-in-a-box

Trial Period: 120 days

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: $1,149 – $2,049 (RRP)

Height: 13.5 inches

Firmness (1-10): 4.5 (Softer), 6.5 (Luxury Firm), 7.5 (Firmer), 8 (Plus)

User review rating: 5 out of 5 stars

With four different firmness levels available (softer, luxury firm, firm and plus, for people weighing 250lbs +) it’s relatively easy to find a WinkBed mattress that suits your body and sleeping style. It’s a particularly good choice for back and combination sleepers, due to the inclusion of a dedicated Back-Relief System built with lumbar support. It’s also a good cooling mattress for hot sleepers, and we love the fact that there’s a dedicated option for those who weigh over 250lbs.

This isn’t the best choice for sleepers on a very tight budget though, and lighter weight side sleepers may find even the soft version of The WinkBed mattress too firm for them – the sturdy support structure and coil layers don’t provide as much contouring or sinkage as a memory foam mattress.

You will get 120 nights to trial The WinkBed at home, which is slightly longer than the average 100-night trial we see from competitor brands, though it fails to rival the year-long trials offered by brands including Nectar, Avocado Green and DreamCloud. The Lifetime Warranty is excellent though, as is the free shipping and free returns - not all online mattress manufacturers offer free returns too.

Read more: how do mattress warranties work?

The WinkBed mattress: Prices and deals

The WinkBed’s pricing places it in the affordable end of the premium mattress market. Let’s look at prices for each size:

Twin: $1,149 (usually priced $849)

Twin XL: $1,249 (usually priced $949)

Full: $1,499 (usually priced $1,199)

Queen: $1,799 (usually priced $1,499)

King: $1,999 (usually priced $1,699)

Cal King: $2,049 (usually priced $1,749)

WinkBeds offer regular discounts and sales throughout the year. We regularly see deals offering $300 off any mattress on the site and, at major sale times, we’ve also seen WinkBeds include $399 of accessories on top of the $300 discount. This means that you can get a queen mattress reduced from $1,499 (was $1,799).

View The WinkBed from $1,149 at WinkBeds

The WinkBed is the brand's flagship hybrid mattress and has over 7,800 user reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. It's usually up to $300 off, with a queen size reduced to $1,499 (was $1,799). That puts it in line with other luxury hybrids such as the Saatva Classic. You'll have 120 nights to trial it, and it comes with a Lifetime Warranty.

The WinkBed mattress: Design and materials

Made with natural, eco-friendly materials

Uses cooling materials to regulate temperature

Actively reduces motion transfer in bed

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

All the foam in The WinkBed is CertiPUR certified, meaning it’s free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly. The cover is made using Tencel, a natural material derived from eucalyptus wood cellulose.

It’s naturally breathable and cooling, meaning it will help regulate your temperature as you sleep. The cover is also quilted with WinkBeds’ proprietary Hypersoft foam for an initial hit of pressure relief.

Underneath the cover sits a pillow top comfort layer, infused with gel to further boost cooling and airflow. The foam is also made with shock absorbing air capsules, which sound futuristic and form part of WinkBeds' SleepCalm motion isolation technology to reduce motion transfer. This is likely to be good news if you share your bed with a restless sleeper, as you won't disturb each other so much when changing position.

Each pillow top layer gets progressively firmer through the four different firmness options available with The WinkBed mattress. At the bottom you’ll find individually pocketed coils, split into five different zones for targeted back support and proper spinal alignment during sleep to protect your posture.

The Plus firmness level, designed for sleepers weighing 250lbs and over, also contains a 2.5” layer of 100% pure latex to help the mattress maintain its shape, to provide more bounce and to aid in keeping sleepers cool.

The WinkBed mattress: Comfort and support

Three-step Back Relief support system

Your choice of four firmness levels

Foam and coils for better pressure relief

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

The WinkBed uses a proprietary three-step Back Relief system, designed to eliminate muscle tension and align the spine when you're lying down, and is rated by many customers as a great mattress for back pain. The WinkBed Back Relief system includes a Lumbar Layer for extra support in the middle lumbar region of your body, with a multi-zoned coil layer providing targeted back support. This delivers a firmer feel in some areas and a gentler feel in others.

There's also an extraEDGE support system providing a wider sleeping area, enabling you to spread out and use every inch of the mattress. Again, this is good news for couples sharing a bed, especially if you are sleeping on a smaller size mattress.

Designed with a triple layer heat dispersal material, The WinkBed mattress is also great at keeping sleepers cool. The Tencel cover absorbs moisture, followed by a Euro-pillow top made with gel-infused foam for cooling. The coils are also spaced to enable air to flow as freely as possible through the mattress.

While we feel (after analyzing reviews and user reviews) that the WinkBed could be a great choice for back sleepers and people with back pain, in fact most sleeping styles should be able to sleep comfortably thanks to the four different levels of firmness available here.

Should you buy The WinkBed mattress?

The WinkBed is widely praised for its durability and support. It suits all sleeping positions and most body types, with a specific firmness level (Plus) available for people weighing over 250lbs.

We also think The WinkBed could be a great option for people with back pain, as the mattress places a strong focus on back support and healthy spinal alignment, and we'll be placing close attention to this feature during our full WinkBed mattress review. Combination sleepers should also get along with the bouncy support offered by this traditional innerspring feel mattress, making it easier for you to switch sleeping positions during the night.

A hybrid mattress will never isolate motion as well as an all-foam model, but the WinkBed uses proprietary Sleep Calm motion isolation tech to ensure you and your bed partner don't disturb each other when getting in or out of bed, or when changing positions during sleep.

We wouldn’t recommend The WinkBed for everyone though, and we feel that lightweight side sleepers might find even the softest version of this mattress a little unforgiving. But, in general, for a luxurious and long-lasting mattress with good customizable options and strong back support, this is well worth considering. Don't forget, you'll have 120 nights to trial it yourself, plus it comes with a Lifetime Warranty for extra peace of mind.

