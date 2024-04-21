How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels

One of TV's most notorious true crime perpetrators is back on Max, with "The Jinx" and its antagonist Robert Durst returning to screens. A lot has happened since the unmissable first season ended, and you can watch "The Jinx — Part Two" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Nine years ago Andrew Jarecki dropped one of the most jaw-dropping true crime documentary series to ever appear on TV. It told the story of enigmatic New York real estate magnate Robert Durst and his apparent connection to the mysterious deaths and disappearances over 20 years of wife Kathie Durst, friend Susan Berman and neighbor Morris Black.

The events of the climactic finale — which we won't spoil here, if you're still catching up — were perhaps the most sensational moments in the history of reality television, and the filmmakers' investigations ultimately led to Durst's arrest.

The six episodes of "The Jinx — Part Two" catches us up on what happened in the aftermath of season 1, specifically Durst's arrest, trial and eventual imprisonment. Featuring footage of the court case, his calls from prison and desperate pleas for liberation, it's going to be a must-watch for anybody who was gripped by the original 2015 show.

With six, weekly instalments on HBO from Sunday, April 21, see how you can watch "The Jinx — Part Two" online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' online in the U.S.

With the show going out on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays in the U.S., the best way to watch "The Jinx — Part Two" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added on to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "Our Flag Means Death" and "Bookie".

Watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' from anywhere with a VPN

If "The Jinx — Part Two" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The Jinx — Part Two" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' around the world

How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' online in Canada

You can watch "The Jinx — Part Two" in Canada with Crave. The first episode drops on Sunday, April 21, with a further episode on each of the following five Sundays.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' in the U.K.

"The Jinx — Part Two" airs on Sky Documentaries in the U.K at 9 p.m. BST on Monday nights from April 22.

Every episode will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £23/month.

Alternatively, Sky Documentaries content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Jinx — Part Two' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Jinx — Part Two" on streaming specialist Binge, with episodes dropping weekly from Monday, April 22.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs from AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch new episodes every Monday (or on demand) from 7:30 p.m. on Docos.

'The Jinx — Part Two' trailer

'The Jinx — Part Two' episode guide

Season 2 episodes go out on Sunday evenings in the U.S. as follows: