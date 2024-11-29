Set against the spellbinding backdrops of Walt Disney Resorts, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” will unite iconic musical acts on stage with beloved Disney characters, performing a range of festive classics.

Follow our guide below for how to watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” online for free, from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’: channel, time “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” will air on ABC on Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. – Watch ABC on Sling Blue , via Fubo, or stream next day on Hulu.

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (CA)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

This holiday special sounds positively Scrooge-proof. Julianne Hough returns as host, but is now joined by Alfonso Ribeiro, her "Dancing with the Stars" co-host.

The joyous duo will charm the crowds with extravagantly staged renditions of “Deck the Halls” and “Holly Jolly Christmas”, while Disney's very own Tinkerbell – actress Kristen Bell – narrates a journey that will take viewers across Walt Disney Resorts in California, Hawaii, and Florida.

And the special will feature some of the biggest names in showbiz. Sir Elton John, multi-Grammy winner John Legend, and "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. are among those belting out some rousing Yuletide standards. But we’ll also be treated to exclusive performances of songs from two new Disney films, including “Beyond,” sung by "Moana 2" star Auliʻi Cravalho.

Don’t miss out on this candy-cane high of festive feels. Read ono for our guide of how to watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” online and from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ online in the U.S. without cable

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for U.S. viewers. They can watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” on Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET / PT, live on ABC.

Alternatively, the festive special will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus the very next day.

The best deal right now? Until Dec. 2 you can steal Hulu for just 99c a month for the whole year! Or choose Hulu + Disney Plus for just $2.99 a month.

You can also stream ABC live with Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month

This streaming bundle is honestly an absolute steal. For just $2.99 a month, you get access to two of the best streaming services for a full year. You can watch Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building”, “The Bear” and the new action-comedy “Interior Chinatown”. You can also stream “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Disney Plus, along with “Agatha All Along” and my personal favorite, “WandaVision." Offer ends December 2, 2024.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Cut the Cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more. Currently $49.99/month after the free trial ends.

How to watch Disney's 'Holiday Spectacular’ from anywhere

If "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you can’t watch the holiday special while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ in Canada

Canadian viewers can enjoy “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” on Disney Plus from Monday, December 2, only a day after its US broadcast on ABC.

There are a number of membership options available in the Great North. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ in the U.K.?

Clearly U.K. viewers have been very naughty this year, because they won't be getting “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” on Disney Plus in the U.K. – at least, not for the time being. If that situation changes, we’ll be sure to provide the latest viewing information here.

Remember: if you’re a U.S. or Canadian citizen visiting the U.K., you can download NordVPN (save 70%) and connect as normal to your favorite U.S./Canadian streaming services. That means you can still watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” no matter where in the world you are traveling to.

Can I watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ in Australia?

Bah humbug! ABC’s Disney holiday special seems to be exclusive to North America, with no known plans for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” to be issued to streaming services Down Under.

Out of the country? You can download a VPN and access your usual streaming content from anywhere, and just like you would back home.

‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” online, you might want to check out the following trailer:

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular - Sunday, Dec 1 on ABC - YouTube Watch On

‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’, confirmed acts

Just some of the acts performing for Disney’s festive special are listed below:

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Deck the Halls” / “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Auliʻi Cravalho – “Beyond” (from “Moana 2”)

Elton John – “Your Song”

John Legend – “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – “White Christmas”

Ava Max – “O Holy Night” / “1 Wish”

Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – “Little Drummer Boy”

Carly Pearce – “Let It Snow”

Pentatonix – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Anika Noni Rose – “Milele” (from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

SEVENTEEN – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

