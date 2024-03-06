How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' online and from anywhere

"The Marlow Murder Club" – the much-anticipated TV adaptation of the best-selling 'cozy crime' novel by Robert Thorogood – is streaming now in the U.K.. Below, we'll show you how to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Stream 'The Marlow Murder Club' online, date, TV channel ► U.K. date and time: "The Marlow Murder Club" will air on the UKTV's Drama Channel on Wednesday, March 6, and Thursday, March 7 at 8 pm. GMT. Episodes are available to stream now via UKTV Play. • U.K. — UKTV Play (FREE) • U.S. & Canada — PBS Masterpiece (April 7) Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There are certainly going to be a few things you can rely on with "The Marlow Murder Club" – a murder, but nothing too gruesome; a series of suspects dropping in and out of the frame; a few surprising twists; and, naturally, a successful resolution.

That is the murder mystery formula which creator Robert Thorogood has previously perfected over 13 seasons of "Death in Paradise." The fish-out-of-water cop here is DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Drew) who takes on the tiresome misogyny of her colleagues.

Whether she likes it or not Malik, has back-up from three keen amateur sleuths. They include a retired archeologist (Samantha Bond), a vicar’s wife (Cara Horgan) and a single mum and dog walker (Jo Martin).

If you love "Father Brown" and "Miss Marple", don't miss this murder-mystery. Below, we explain where to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' free online

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Marlow Murder Club" is a two-part 'cozy crime' show airing on the Drama Channel via UKTV on Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 at 8 pm. GMT.

Both episodes are streaming now for FREE on UKTV Play (you'll need a valid TV licence, of course).

Outside the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with NordVPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" online using a VPN.

Watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' from abroad with a VPN

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from accessing your usual streaming service?

You can still watch "The Marlow Murder Club" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to UKTV Play or another service and watch the show.

Watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' around the world

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. viewers still have a little while to wait, but "The Marlow Murder Club" will air for FREE on PBS Masterpiece from April 7, 2024. It will also be available to stream on the PBS App and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in the U.S., you could still connect to UKTV Play and watch "The Marlow Murder Club" today. Simply download a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock UK TV Play from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Marlow Murder Club" will arrive on PBS on April 6. Canadians can stream the show via the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, which costs from $6.99 a month after the free trial has ended.

If you're traveling out of the country, you might want to take this opportunity to download a VPN service, such as NordVPN, so that you can log into the same services you enjoy back home.

Can I watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are no plans to show 'The Marlow Murder Club" in Australia at this time but if you’re away from home, a VPN like NordVPN will let you connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

'The Marlow Murder Club' explained

What is 'The Marlow Murder Club'? "The Marlow Murder Club" is 2021 'cozy crime' fiction book by British author Robert Thorogood. It's now international bestseller, having climbed the charts in the U.K., France and Germany. Over 200,000 copies have been sold in the U.K. alone.

Where was 'The Marlow Murder Club' filmed? "The Marlow Murder Club" was filmed the English town of Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and at Wycombe Film Studios. Look out for local landmarks such as All Saints Church.

How many 'Marlow Murder Club' books are there? There are three books in the Marlow Murder Club series: The Marlow Murder Club: A Novel (2021), Death Comes to Marlow (2023) and The Queen of Poisons (2024).