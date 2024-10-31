How to watch 'Shetland' season 9 online – stream police drama from anywhere, start time

There must be a reason police drama "Shetland" has been running for over a decade and now drops season 9 (with season 10 confirmed and right behind it) - and that reason is that its loyal and adoring audience across the world demand it.

Here's how to watch "Shetland" season 9 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Shetland" season 9 dates, time, channel "Shetland" S9 premieres Weds, Nov. 6 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT). All six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With an unforgiving landscape off the coast of Scotland the perfect setting for any number of untimely deaths, disappearances and sinister developments, the efforts of the local constabulary to maintain law and order receive a different level of appreciation.

Perhaps it is something about the nature of crimes within tight-knit communities or just the jeopardy of being stuck on a rocky archipelago surrounded by the biting waters of the North Atlantic that makes the efforts of DIs McIntosh and Calder seem so much more heroic.

Whatever it is, it works.

Read on to find out how to watch "Shetland" season 9 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Shetland" season 9 for free in the U.K.

"Shetland" season 9 premieres on BBC One on Wednesday, November 6 and streams FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Shetland' season 9 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Shetland" season 9 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN is a highly-rated VPN service with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Shetland" season 9 online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Shetland' season 9 around the world

Can I watch "Shetland" season 9 in the United States?

"Shetland" season 9 will almost eventually join the previous eight on Britbox in the U.S. but a North American release date is yet to be announced.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch "Shetland" season 9 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Shetland" season 9 on Wednesdays on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT).

All six episodes will also be available to stream on a weekly basis for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Shetland' season 9 online in Canada?

"Shetland" season 9 will be available on Roku and Britbox in Canada although there is no release date at the time of writing. Previous seasons have been available to stream on Toronto's Vision TV and British Colombia's Knowledge Network.

if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Shetland' season 9 online in Australia?

"Shetland" season 9 will be available to stream in Australia on Binge from Wednesday, November 6 and Britbox.

If you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Shetland' season 9 in New Zealand?

There is no release date for "Shetland" season 9 in New Zealand as yet but previous seasons are available on Acorn TV and it will almost certainly end up there.

In the meantime, however, and if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN from Wednesday, November 6.

'Shetland' season 9 cast list

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder

Alison O’Donnell as DI Tosh

Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe

Anne Kidd as Cora McLean

Angus Miller as Donnie

Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder

Tibu Fortes as Procurator Fiscal Harry Lamont

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns

Guest stars

Ian Hart (Mr Bates VS The Post Office, Harry Potter, The Responder) as Euan Rossi

Vincent Regan (Traces, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Aquaman) as John Harris

Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, Baptiste) as Malcolm Kidd

Robert Jack (Annika, Damaged) as Ian Bett

Nalini Chetty (Crime, Karen Pirie) as Tara Kirk

Jimmy Yuill (Guilt, The Kindred) as Angus Wallace

'Shetland' season 9 episode guide

Season 09 Episode 01: DI Ruth Calder is talking to Malcolm Kidd, a jittery young man holding a shotgun. His brother’s dead body lies on the floor between them. Tosh and the rest of the cavalry are waiting outside. It has to end at some point, but how? Later that night, Tosh attends her friend’s birthday party and witnesses the argument of two married friends, Annie and Ian Bett. Their nine-year-old son, Noah, tells Tosh his parents are separating. Before they leave, Annie arranges a meeting with Tosh the next morning – she wants to speak to her about something important. Annie and Noah are staying with John Harris, a mussel farmer, and his sons Patrick and Fergus. But when Tosh arrives the next morning, there’s no sign of Annie’s car, and she’s not picking up her phone. Where are Annie and Noah?

S09 E02: The hunt is on for Ian Bett as a picture of Anton Bergen begins to emerge. Are Calder and Tosh dealing with the revenge of a jealous ex-husband?

S09 E03: TBA

S09 E04: TBA

S09 E05: TBA

S09 E06: TBA

'Shetland' season 9 FAQ

Is "Shetland" based on a book? Yes, originally. The first two series were based on novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves but has been written been written for TV since season 3. The new season has been written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul.

What have the new guest stars said about appearing on the show? Ian Hart has said, "I’m looking forward to embarking on a Shetland adventure – it’s a place I’ve always wanted to visit and to do so with this incredible drama is wonderful.” Vincent Regan added, “I’m thrilled be joining the cast of Shetland which is such a beloved BBC drama. My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds. The opportunity to visit the Shetland Isles was also a real pull to the part as well as working with the likes of Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell.”