'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' is a depressing but simultaneously uplifting two-part documentary beginning from when protests followed the suspiciously comprehensive victory of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the 2009 Presidential election and, in the second episode, going on to look at the fight for greater rights and freedoms for women.

Here's how to watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' dates, time, channel 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' premieres on Wednesday, November 27 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

But this is not just about the case for the protests. It is also about the force used against those taking part by a sinister state – personified by ubiquitous supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – unafraid to involve the military to secure the status quo. The consequence, of course, being the inevitable arrest of thousands of innocent people, incarceration, torture and even death

The so-called "Persian Awakening" of 2009, when mass protests erupted in support of opposition candidates Mir-Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi after Ahmadinejad claimed victory were the trigger for an aggressive government crackdown that found its clearest expression 10 years later. The, a further wave of protests, prompted by fuel rises and driven by social media, resulted in the estimated deaths of 1,500 people during a governmental response known as "Bloody November".

Women, of course, have faced oppression since the revolution of 1979 turned the country over to the ayatollahs. However, a drive to be allowed to watch football matches in 2022 and the push-back by the authorities suddenly became a lightning rod that electrified a gender demanding more wide-ranging change. Again, the government in Tehran instigated a horrific overreaction that cost at least 400 lives. The problem they are going to have is when, by accident or design, all these mass protests start holding hands.

Read on to find out how to watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' for free in the U.K.

"Rage Against The Regime: Iran" premieres on BBC Two on on Wednesday, November 27 at 9 pm GMT and is available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Rage Against The Regime: Iran" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Rage Against The Regime: Iran" in the US.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing UK from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' on TV and online in the UK.

If you live in the U.K. 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' premieres on Wednesday, November 27 on BBC Two at 9 pm BST (4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' online in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' in Australia right now but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air 'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' – Episode guide

Episode 1: Iranians protest against Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s 2009 election victory – with deadly consequences. Ten years later, they take to the streets again after a hike in fuel prices. The regime’s response is known as Bloody November.

Episode 2: This episode focuses on the stories of the women who took on the Iranian regime. Starting with those demanding the right to watch football matches, this is a look at how protests later spread across the country when women demanded greater rights and freedoms in other parts of their lives. The resulting crackdown led to arrests, injury and in some cases death for protesters.

'Rage Against The Regime: Iran' FAQ

Where can I found out more about the human rights situation in Iran? Amnesty International is your best bet. And you can find the most relevant up-to-date information here.

More from Tom's Guide