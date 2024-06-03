How to watch 'Queenie' online and from anywhere

On the face of things, Queenie Jenkins' (Dionne Brown) lot isn't half bad. She's a young Londoner with a tight-knit group of friends working as a journalist at a national newspaper. One messy breakup later, however, she's back in the ends living in her grandparents' spare room, and not liking the person she's become.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch "Queenie" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Stream 'Queenie' online, date, TV channel ► U.K. date and time: "Queenie" premieres at 10 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 4.

• FREE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu

Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Partying past the pain isn't quite so appealing when you can't make it through the door without sending Grandma Veronica (Llewella Gideon) and Grandad Wilfred (Joseph Marcell) into fits of hysteria, and so Queenie finds herself at a crossroads.

Does she continue down the path she's on, striving to fit in with her predominantly white, middle-class colleagues, in the hope of climbing the corporate ladder, or does she actually try to do something about her grandiose ambitions of changing the world?

There to keep her grounded are her old school pals, straight-talking best friend Kyazike (Bellah) and man with a van and big plans Frank (Samuel Adewunmi), who might not have hit the same professional heights as Queenie, but never forgot where he came from.

An eight-part comedy-drama based on Candice Carty-Williams' best-selling novel, read on as we explain where to watch "Queenie" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Queenie' free online

In the U.K., "Queenie" premieres with a double-header on free-to-air Channel 4 from 10 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 4. A pair of new episodes air in the same slot each Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Queenie" will also be available to stream on Channel 4's free (with a TV license) on-demand streaming service.

Outside the U.K. right now? Don't worry — Brits abroad can watch "Queenie" on their U.K usual streamer with NordVPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'Queenie' from anywhere

Just because Channel 4 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Queenie" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the show.

Watch 'Queenie' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Queenie" is exclusive to Hulu, with all eight episodes set to become available to stream on the platform on Friday, June 7.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.

If you're a Brit currently visiting in the U.S., you could still connect to Channel 4 and watch "Queenie". Simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock UKTV Play from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Queenie' in Canada

The entire season of "Queenie" will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Friday, June 7 in Canada. S subscription starts at CA$7.99 per month.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in Canada, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch "Queenie" for free on Channel 4.

Watch 'Queenie' in Australia

"Queenie" is exclusive to Disney Plus in Australia, with a subscription starting at AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year. All eight episodes arrive on the streamer on Friday, June 7.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in Australia, you can connect to Channel 4 with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.