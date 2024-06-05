How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 online: TV channel, release date, time

It’s going to be an incendiary final season of “Power Book II: Ghost.” As best friends Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) go to war with the Tejada family and cutthroat drug lord Noma (Caroline Chikezie), “Power” franchise fans can expect a bloody, unpredictable, and high-octane ending to the award-winning spin-off.

Read on below now for how to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 4 heralds the culmination of a 10-year journey for Tariq St. Patrick, who made his debut in the “Power” franchise and, like his drug kingpin father (Omari Hardwick), gradually became a formidable criminal. Now viewers should prepare for an intense, action-packed final season as he endeavors to become the “apex predator” of the NYC drug racquet.

However, Tariq faces innumerable threats this season. Not only the retributive violence of the Tejadas after the hit on Monet (Mary J. Blige), and brutal rival Noma, who wants him and everything he loves annihilated, but from NYPD officer Don Carter too (portrayed by Michael Ealy), who recognises in Tariq the same ruthless qualities of his dead father, the eponymous Ghost.

One of our 5 top new streaming shows for this week, our guide below explains where to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 online and from overseas.

Watch 'Power Book II: Ghost' S4 online in the U.S.

You’ll want a Starz subscription to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 in the U.S., with new episodes available from Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Note: if you’re using the Starz streaming service or app, episodes will be added at the earlier time of 12 a.m. ET/PT.

Normally Starz costs $10/month, but it's currently offering a $3 introductory promotion. That means new members will only pay $3 a month for the first three months – a saving of 70% per month.

You can also watch Starz via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream. We rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can often get a discount on their first month of Sling – currently there's an offer of $25 off your first month. Select either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40 a month usually) and then select Starz ($9 a month) as an add-on.

How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ S4 from anywhere

Traveling abroad at the moment and blocked from watching “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 on your usual services?

You can still stream the explosive final season of “Power Book II: Ghost” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of the country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ S4 online in Canada

Canadian fans of the “Power” franchise can watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 from Friday, June 7. You’ll need a subscription to Crave first, in addition to selecting the Starz add-on option.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 a month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads), all the way up to $22.00 per month for Premium plan (ad-free, up to 4K quality, downloadable shows). Either way, you'll need to pay an additional $5.99 to get the Starz add-on to watch brand new episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost”.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 online in the U.K.

U.K. fans can watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 online from Friday, June 7 with Amazon Channel MGM Plus – and potentially 100% free.

New subscribers can enjoy Amazon Prime Video free for 30 days. And, if you’ve not used MGM Plus before either, that service also provides an introductory 7-day free trial.

After your trial periods end, a monthly Prime membership will cost £8.99 a month. And, if you decide to keep it, MGM Plus will cost an additional £4.49 a month.

Away from home? Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with NordVPN.

How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 online in Australia

Aussies can also watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 from Friday, June 7, with new episodes added weekly to streaming service Stan.

Stan provides a generous 30-day free trial period, allowing subscribers ample time to check out its film and TV library. After that, its Basic plan costs AU$10 per month, with pricier options if you want to stream on more than one device and in HD or 4K quality.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4, episode guide and schedule

The final season of "Power Book II: Ghost" is expected to consist of 10 episodes in total. These are being broadcast in two separate blocks, with episodes airing from June 7 before the show goes on hiatus, then resuming with the second batch of episodes from September 6.

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 1: June 7

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 2: June 14

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 3: June 21

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 4: June 28

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 5: July 5

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 6: September 6

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 7: September 13

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 8: September 20

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 9: September 27

“Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 10: October 4

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4, cast

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.

Method Man as Davis MacLean

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada

Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales

Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate

Moriah Brown as Keke Travis

Monique Curnen as Blanca Rodriguez

Keesha Sharp as Harper Benett

David Walton as Lucas Weston

Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick

Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin

Daniel Sunjata as Dante "Mecca" Spears

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Sr.

Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Benett

Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter

Sydney Winbush as Anya Convington

LightSkinKeisha as BruShandria Carmichael

Caroline Chikezie as Noma