How to watch Paris Marathon 2025: live stream race online from anywhere

The Paris Marathon – or "Marathon de Paris" – is now one of the biggest marathons in the world. The iconic long-distance race winds through the heart of the French capital, offering elite runners a breathtaking tour of the city, starting on the Champs-Élysées and passing sites like the Eiffel Tower.

Here's how to watch Paris Marathon live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

As ever, Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes are the ones to watch. Abeje Ayana, Deso Gelmis and Elisha Rotich are the winners of the last three men’s races and all will be on the startline on Sunday. Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi, is amongst those who could pose a danger to the African trio.

Vivian Cheruiyot is set to be a major force in the women’s race. She has the pedigree, having won the London Marathon back in 2018, finishing second in New York in the same year. She finished third in that race last year, showing she is still a serious threat. Also look out for French star Marjolaine Nicolas, who will have the crowd behind her.

You'll find a full race day schedule at the bottom of this page. But before that, check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch 2025 Paris Marathon from anywhere — including free streams.

How to watch the Paris Marathon 2025 for FREE

Athletics fans in France can livestream and replay the 2025 Paris Marathon for FREE on France TV (just create a free account).

Traveling outside of France? You will need to use a VPN to get a French IP address and unblock the free stream.

Watch Paris Marathon 2025 from anywhere

If you're abroad and your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, you can unblock it with a VPN. We love NordVPN – it's affordable and deliver safe, secure streaming from any location. Oh and it comes with a 30-day trial and 3 months' free.

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off Nord VPN — risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away from France but want to watch your usual free stream, you'd select a France-based server.

3. Enjoy the action. Head to France TV and watch the 2025 Paris Marathon live stream as if you were back home in France.

How to watch Paris Marathon 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can live stream the 2025 Paris Marathon on USA Network (via Sling / Fubo). There will also be live coverage on Peacock.

For true fans, specialist athletics streamer FloTrack might offer the most comprehensive coverage, begining 1:50 a.m. ET / 10:50 p.m. PT (Saturday).

FloTrack is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $12.50 per month ($150 per year).

Remember, if you are usually based in France you can tap into your usual free France TV stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Paris Marathon online in Canada

You'll need access to specialist streamer FloTrack in order to watch Paris Marathon 2025 live streams north of the border.

Note that prices are in USD. Monthly subscriptions cost $29.99 (around CA$41) and $210 (approx. $290) for a whole year.

How to stream the Paris Marathon 2025 live in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2025 Paris Marathon will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ in the U.K. Coverage starts at 6:45 a.m. BST.

If you don't already have access to TNT Sports as part of your TV plan, then signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the race online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris Marathon live stream in Australia

The 2025 Paris Marathon is being shown on FloTrack in Australia, where a subscription costs US$29.99 (approximately AU$45) per month or US$210 (around AU$310) for a whole year.

Remember, if you are usually based in France you can use NordVPN to tap into your domestic free live stream provided by France TV.

Paris Marathon schedule

The elite race begins at 7 a.m. BST, which is 8 a.m. local time in Paris, 2 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. AEST. Waves of runners will go every 5 to 10 minutes after that.

7:55 am:– Wheelchair athletes​

8:00 am – Elite runners

To follow – Waves of amateur runners set off every few minutes, with the final wave starting at 11:27 am

Paris Marathon route map 2025

The course is relatively flat. It takes in some of the great sites of the French capital. The likes of Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower and Place de la Bastille are all part of the stunning backdrop to this epic race, which begins and ends below the Arc de Triomphe.

Can I track the Paris Marathon runners live?

Yes you can use the official website/app to track the 2025 Paris Marathon leaders at 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 21km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and the Finish line.

