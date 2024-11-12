How to watch 'Our War: 10 Years On' online from anywhere – Afghanistan documentary

Not just another documentary about conflict in a foreign country, "Our War: 10 Years On" features images and film as taken by the soldiers involved in the British campaign in Afghanistan following 9/11 and interviews with the men themselves 10 years on from the original BAFTA-winning documentary.

'Our War: 10 Years On' - dates, time, channel "Our War: 10 Years On" drops on Wednesday, November 13 on BBC Three at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

The original documentary "brought a new perspective on the reality of war, using User Generated Content footage" (i.e. from soldiers with their own cameras) and testimony of the young soldiers on the front line in Afghanistan.

Now a decade on, it's time to catch up with the troops and they reflect on memories good and bad – caught with their own cameras – as they take viewers inside the fight against the Taliban.

During the tour they were blown up by IEDs, ambushed by militants and shunned by a local population too scared to talk to them. Their stories are both gripping and deeply moving.

How to watch "Our War: 10 Years On" for free in the U.K.

"Our War: 10 Years On" premiered on BBC Three on Wednesday, November 13 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

How to watch 'Our War: 10 Years On' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Our War: 10 Years On" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

How to watch 'Our War: 10 Years On' around the world

Can I watch "Our War: 10 Years On" in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Our War: 10 Years On" in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN.

Watch "Our War: 10 Years On" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Our War: 10 Years On" on Wednesday, November 13 on BBC Three at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream shortly after broadcast for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services.

Can I watch "Our War: 10 Years On" online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Our War: 10 Years On" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch "Our War: 10 Years On" online in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air "Our War: 10 Years On" in Australia but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch "Our War: 10 Years On" in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Our War: 10 Years On" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN.

'Our War: 10 Years On' FAQ

Q&A with show's Creative Director Kirsty Cunningham Why make this documentary? It is now ten years since the British troops withdrew from Afghanistan. The young soldiers who fought in this conflict are now in their thirties. Their lives have changed and the passing of time allows them the opportunity to look back at their experiences with a different perspective. All but one of the soldiers we interviewed for this film, have left the army but memories of their time as soldiers at war, the good and the bad, continue to resonate today. What was it like working with some of the soldiers featured in the original doc again, some of whom you hadn’t seen for years? The team making this film were not involved in the original series but the positive relationships built by the BBC team on ‘Our War’ meant that the soldiers we contacted were open to participating in this new film. Whilst looking back on their experiences was sometimes challenging, they trusted the team and the process. Are there any moments within the documentary that you think will stay with audiences? The raw and visceral impact of the UGC (user generated content) filmed by the soldiers in the original series, are used to explore the moments of tension and fear as seen and experienced by the soldiers themselves. It is the combination of sensitive interview with the footage which will land these stories with an audience. Moments which stand out are Matt’s reactions to the death of his friend; Chris’s courage in risking detonating an IED in his determination to rescue a badly injured US marine – a victim of an exploded IED and Jordan’s experience of surviving an explosion. What is the most important message you wanted to convey while making this documentary? The decision to sign up is one which will influence the rest of your life. You will experience the best of times and the worst of times; friendships and camaraderie you rarely find again alongside the darker experiences you have to learn to live with.

Q&A with show's Producer Director Sian McIlwaine How do you go about making a documentary like this? Making any documentary is a complex process. With this film the challenge was to rework stories that had been told with footage that had already been used. Whilst staying true to the events, the decade that has passed since the original series allowed the soldiers to look back with a more nuanced perspective and has given them the time to consider the legacy of their experience . It was an interesting process for me as I remember watching the first series while I was at university so I was the same age and the same generation as the soldiers. When I made the decision to leave home and go to university they made the decision to go to war. I was fascinated by this and how such a huge decision at a young age changed the course of our lives. I was curious to understand how they looked back on their time at war and how those experiences and memories have shaped who they are today. With the use of UGC (user generated content) featured throughout, do you think it brings a different perspective for audiences when watching? Hopefully the use of UGC will immerse the audience in the experiences of our contributors. As soldiers, they did an incredible job filming their lives on the frontline and with their footage at the centre of the documentary I hope we have created something that feels visceral for an audience. I hope that the relatively unmediated use of UGC will create a greater sense of empathy and understanding of the lasting impact of war and how it remains long after they return home”. Are there any moments within the documentary that you think will stay with audiences? There are some real stand-out moments from the UGC. Moments that show tension and fear but also moments of fun and light-heartedness. In combination with sensitive, honest interviews, I hope that the audience will experience the visceral effects and emotions of war that paint a nuanced picture of life in Afghanistan and how it affected the British soldiers who went.