Watch NAACP Image Awards 2024 online — live stream ceremony from anywhere

California's Pasadena Convention Center welcomes some of the planet's best and brightest African American talent this week, with the 55th NAACP Image Awards honoring excellence in the fields of film, television, music and literature. The 2024 ceremony airs this Sunday on BET and CBS the U.S. If you're away, we'll explain how to watch the NAACP Image Awards 2024 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

NAACP Image Awards live streams: TV schedule, dates, channels The 55th NAACP Image Awards is broadcast on Saturday, March 16.

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 12 a.m GMT (Mar. 17) / 11 a.m AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.S. — BET / CBS (and with Fubo FREE trial)

With "The Holdovers" actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph and "American Fiction" screenwriter Cord Jefferson winning Oscars at last Sunday's Academy Awards, and recent Grammy wins for the likes of Victoria Monét and Coco Jones and Emmys for "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson and "The Bear's" Ayo Edebiri, there's going to be a lot of decorated creators and performers in the room looking for more trophies.

And leading the merry dance is a black icon in her own right — Queen Latifah. Back on hosting duties for the second consecutive Image Awards, the rapper, actress, singer, talk show host and producer has won two of these awards herself.

Alongside huge movie stars like Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Halle Bailey, and music royalty such as Janelle Monáe, Usher and Megan Thee Stallion, there are also nominations in categories including podcasting, fiction and non-fiction writing, gospel and stunt work.

Ready to celebrate Black excellence? Keep reading to find out where to watch the 2024 NAACP Image Awards in the U.S. and beyond.

Watch NAACP Image Awards 2024 in the U.S. without cable

BET (Black Entertainment Television ) is showing the 2024 NAACP Image Awards in the U.S., with the ceremony being simulcast on CBS. It's set to air at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 16.

There are several ways you can access those channels, the most obvious one being to pull CBS down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, they are both common to many cable plans.

Alternatively, they feature among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get well over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like CBS, BET, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Watch NAACP Image Awards from anywhere

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and realize that this awards ceremony doesn't get very good global coverage.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 61 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Fubo, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your normal streaming service and watch NAACP Image Awards 2024 streams as if you were back home.

How to watch NAACP Image Awards 2024 in Canada

The NAACP Image Awards 2024 are listed to show at 7 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT in Canada. In addition to the BET channel, it will also be shown on the likes of VH1, MTV and POP.

Watch NAACP Image Awards 2024 in U.K. or Australia

This year's NAACP Image Awards don't feature in the TV listings of either the U.K. or Australia.

As such, the only way that we can recommend you watch is using a VPN. You'll find the instructions for doing so above, with the software able to shift your IP address so that you can kid your smartphone, tablet, laptop or streaming device into thinking it's in a country that is streaming the ceremony.

NAACP Image Awards 2024 nominations and more

What are the NAACP Image Awards? NAACP Image Awards is the annual awards show presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and honors artists from the community who have excelled across the movie, TV, music and literary industries. 2024 sees the 55th iteration. The NAACP Image Awards have been running for almost 60 years, with the first one taking place all the way back in 1967.

Who is hosting the NAACP Image Awards 2024? 53-year-old rapper, singer, actress and all-around icon Queen Latifah is hosting the 55th NAACP Image Awards 2024. Queen Latifah is a Grammy award-winning musician, critically acclaimed television and Oscar-nominated film actress, producer, record label president, author, and entrepreneur. She was the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

NAACP Image Awards 2024 nominees

Outstanding Motion Picture

"American Fiction"

"Origin"

"Rustin"

"The Color Purple"

"They Cloned Tyrone"

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – "Rustin"

Denzel Washington – "The Equalizer 3"

Jamie Foxx – "The Burial"

Jeffrey Wright – "American Fiction"

John Boyega – "They Cloned Tyrone"

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – "Origin"

Fantasia Barrino – "The Color Purple"

Halle Bailey – "The Little Mermaid"

Teyana Taylor – "A Thousand and One"

Yara Shahidi – "Sitting in Bars with Cake"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Bel-Air"

"Black Cake"

"Found"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

"Snowfall"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – "Snowfall"

Forest Whitaker – "Godfather of Harlem"

Idris Elba – "Hijack"

Jabari Banks – "Bel–Air"

Jesse L. Martin – "The Irrational"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – "9-1-1"

India Amarteifio – "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Octavia Spencer – "Truth Be Told"

Queen Latifah – "The Equalizer"

Zoe Saldaña – "Special Ops: Lioness"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Harlem"

"Survival of the Thickest"

"The Neighborhood"

"UnPrisoned"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – "The Neighborhood"

Delroy Lindo – "UnPrisoned"

Dulé Hill – "The Wonder Years"

Mike Epps – "The Upshaws"

Tone Bell – "Survival of the Thickest"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington – "UnPrisoned"

Meagan Good – "Harlem"

Michelle Buteau – "Survival of the Thickest"

Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

Tichina Arnold – "The Neighborhood"

Outstanding Album

"Clear 2: Soft Life EP" – Summer Walker

"For All the Dogs" – Drake

"I Told Them..." – Burna Boy

"Jaguar II" – Victoria Monét

"The Age of Pleasure" – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Male Artist

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Davido

Jon Batiste

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Tems

Victoria Monét

For the full list of NAACP Image Awards 2024 nominees, head to the official awards website