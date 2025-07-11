'The Pitt' season 2 shocker: Major cast member won't return

To those of you “The Pitt” fans who have been not-so-secretly shipping senior attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) and E.R. senior resident Dr. Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) on the hit HBO medical drama, we’ve got some bad news:

Ifeachor will not be returning for "The Pitt" season 2, per an exclusive report from TVLine.

Ifeachor portrayed Dr. Collins since the medical drama premiered back in January 2025 (and quickly became appointment television for both critics and viewers alike). The last time we saw the character was in episode 11, near the end of their 15-hour shift, when she revealed to her colleague/onetime paramour Dr. Robby that she had experienced a miscarriage earlier in the day. After Robby told her to go home early and rest, Collins was absent from the final four episodes of the hospital-set series.

And now it looks like she will be fully absent from the show’s upcoming second season, with TVLine reporting that the departure was a creative choice from the production team, rather than Ifeachor’s decision.

Season 2 will reportedly catch up with the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital staff approximately 10 months after the events of season 1, covering another 15-hour shift during a Fourth of July holiday weekend. We expect that Ifeachor’s exit from the series, as well as seemingly Dr. Collins’s exit from the hospital, will be explained via that time jump.

Ifeachor posted to Instagram about her time on the HBO drama, writing: “What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on [HBO Max]. It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.”

Series star and producer Noah Wyle previously explained Dr. Collins’s absence from the first season’s final episodes, sharing on a podcast appearance on The Watch:

“The whole end of the season is just removing bearing walls from Robby’s life. He leans so heavily on Collins and Langdon, and then you take them both away from him… he leans so heavily on Dana, and then she becomes compromised… and then his one last relationship to Jake is severed when he can’t save his girlfriend. The thinking was, “let’s take away all this guy’s support system and have him out there [alone].”

The actor added: “[Collins] would have maybe been one of those voices that could have reached [Robby], and we didn’t want him to be reachable.”

Tom’s Guide will keep you posted on all things related to “The Pitt” season 2, which is expected to debut on HBO and Max in January 2026, including casting news, plot details, teaser trailers and more.