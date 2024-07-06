How to watch 'End of Summer' online and from anywhere

A moving and deeply perturbing exploration of grief, "End of Summer" is a six-part mystery drama about psychologist Vera's (Julia Ragnarsson) quest to uncover what happened to her younger brother Billy when he went missing as a five-year-old in 1984. 20 years after his disappearance, has he just stepped into her group therapy session?

Below, we've broken down how you can watch "End of Summer" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

U.K. date and time: "End of Summer" will air on BBC Four at 9 p.m. BST on Saturdays, starting July 6.

When a young man going by the name of Isak (Erik Enge) describes his own abduction, the long-buried memories of that late summer day come flooding back. When she relays her theory to her father Ebbe (Lars Schilken) and brother Mattias (Vilhelm Blomgren), however, they're far from enthused.

Whether out of self-preservation or not wanting to let on something they know and she doesn't, Vera smells a rat. How much was she really privy to as a child, and how accurate is her recollection of those terrible events?

Free-to-air BBC Four is televising "End of Summer" in the U.K., with a pair of episodes airing back-to-back from 9 p.m. BST each Saturday night, starting July 6. "End of Summer" can also be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer, if you have a valid TV licence.

How to watch 'End of Summer' from anywhere

Just because BBC iPlayer isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "End of Summer" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

NordVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the show.

Watch 'End of Summer' in Australia

All six episodes of "End of Summer" are already available to watch for free on SBS on Demand in Australia.

SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you just need to register with your name and email address). You can stream live and catch-up shows via your web browser, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and select Smart TVs.

If you're outside of Australia right now, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent SBS on Demand from working.

Can you watch 'End of Summer' in the U.S.?

There's no word at the time of publication as to when or if "End of Summer" will arrive in the U.S..

If you're an Australian or a Brit currently visiting the U.S., simply download a VPN to unblock SBS on Demand or BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'End of Summer' in Canada?

At the time of writing, any plans to make "End of Summer" available to watch in Canada are yet to be announced.

If you're a Brit or Aussie currently abroad in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch "End of Summer" for free on BBC iPlayer or SBS on Demand.

