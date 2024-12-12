How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online — stream from anywhere with a Paramount Plus free trial

When a man's gotta kill... right? Wrong. Very wrong. But something clearly happened on the journey from young kid to Michael C. Hall's killer "Dexter" as beautifully realized in the smash hit series of the same name. This new show focuses on a key stage in that transition.

"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dexter: Original Sin' release date and time "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres in the U.S. on Friday, December 13 on Paramount Plus with Showtime and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

It's easy to blame the parents but Patrick Gibson's young Dexter Morgan is very clearly under the influence of his father Harry - played here by Christian Slater - who tells him all about "The Code". It is, apparently, "To make sure you are different from the people you kill." That is to say, the bad guys who escape justice.

Dexter understands that in his alter ego as an avenging demon he must also avoid detection at all costs or he will destroy his life, but this is his mission and he has not so much chosen to accept it but feels powerless to resist its call to arms.

"Learning my code was just the beginning," he explains. "Bringing it to life for the first time is a whole new story." And so it begins...

Here's our guide to how to watch "Dexter: Original Sin" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, December 13 and on-air on Sunday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in Canada

In Canada, "Dexter: Original Sin" premiers on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.

How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in Australia

In Australia, "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.

How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online in the U.K.

As with Canada and Australia, "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.

How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online in New Zealand

"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13 in New Zealand.

'Dexter: Original Sin' cast

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Michael C. Hall as narrator of the inner voice of Dexter Morgan

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Joe Pantoliano as Mad Dog

Brittany Allen as Laura Moser

Randy Gonzalez as Santos Jimenez

Aaron Jennings as Clark Sanders

Raquel Justice as Sofia Rivera

Jasper Lewis as Doris Morgan

Carlo Mendez as Hector Estrada

Isaac Gonzalez Rossi as Gio

Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer

Amanda Brooks as Becca Spencer

'Dexter: Original Sin' episode list

Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

Season 01 Episode 01: "And in the beginning..." - Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny.

S01 E02: "Kid in a Candy Store" - Dexter adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behaviour.

S01 E03: "Miami Vice" - Dexter goes after a loan shark with ties to Batista; Deb throws a party to win the favour of her volleyball teammates.

S01 E04: "Fender Bender" - TBA

S01 E05: "F is for Fuck-Up" - TBA

S01 E06: "The Joy of Killing" - TBA

S01 E07: "The Big Bad Body Problem" - TBA

S01 E08: "Business and Pleasure" - TBA

S01 E09: "Blood Drive" - TBA

S01 E10: "Born This Way" - TBA

"Dexter: Original Sin" official trailer

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

What else has Patrick Gibson been in? He is perhaps best known as Robert Gilson in the film "Tolkien" (2019). On television he has appeared in "The Tudors" (2009), "The Passing Bells" (2014), "The OA" (2016–2019), "The White Princess" (2017), "Before We Die" (2021) and "Shadow and Bone" (2023).