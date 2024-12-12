How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online — stream from anywhere with a Paramount Plus free trial
Before "Dexter the serial killer" there was "Dexter the medical student" with an urge and a code. This tells his story
When a man's gotta kill... right? Wrong. Very wrong. But something clearly happened on the journey from young kid to Michael C. Hall's killer "Dexter" as beautifully realized in the smash hit series of the same name. This new show focuses on a key stage in that transition.
"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres in the U.S. on Friday, December 13 on Paramount Plus with Showtime and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
• U.S. — Paramount Plus
• Global — Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
It's easy to blame the parents but Patrick Gibson's young Dexter Morgan is very clearly under the influence of his father Harry - played here by Christian Slater - who tells him all about "The Code". It is, apparently, "To make sure you are different from the people you kill." That is to say, the bad guys who escape justice.
Dexter understands that in his alter ego as an avenging demon he must also avoid detection at all costs or he will destroy his life, but this is his mission and he has not so much chosen to accept it but feels powerless to resist its call to arms.
"Learning my code was just the beginning," he explains. "Bringing it to life for the first time is a whole new story." And so it begins...
Here's our guide to how to watch "Dexter: Original Sin" online and from anywhere in the world.
Watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, December 13 and on-air on Sunday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial) plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year).
If you are traveling outside the U.S. right now and can't access Paramount Plus, try NordVPN to unlock your usual service as if you were at home.
Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with the network's shows, like "Billions" and "Yellowjackets".
How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?
You can still watch "Dexter: Original Sin" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream new episodes of "Dexter: Original Sin" online.
How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in Canada
In Canada, "Dexter: Original Sin" premiers on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service when you're overseas.
How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' in Australia
In Australia, "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.
Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online in the U.K.
As with Canada and Australia, "Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13.
Abroad? Don't panic. You can use one of the best streaming VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' online in New Zealand
"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, December 13 in New Zealand.
Not at home? No problem. You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
'Dexter: Original Sin' cast
- Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan
- Michael C. Hall as narrator of the inner voice of Dexter Morgan
- Christian Slater as Harry Morgan
- Molly Brown as Debra Morgan
- Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta
- Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka
- Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt
- James Martinez as Angel Batista
- Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer
- Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin
- Joe Pantoliano as Mad Dog
- Brittany Allen as Laura Moser
- Randy Gonzalez as Santos Jimenez
- Aaron Jennings as Clark Sanders
- Raquel Justice as Sofia Rivera
- Jasper Lewis as Doris Morgan
- Carlo Mendez as Hector Estrada
- Isaac Gonzalez Rossi as Gio
- Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer
- Amanda Brooks as Becca Spencer
'Dexter: Original Sin' episode list
Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.
Season 01 Episode 01: "And in the beginning..." - Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny.
S01 E02: "Kid in a Candy Store" - Dexter adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behaviour.
S01 E03: "Miami Vice" - Dexter goes after a loan shark with ties to Batista; Deb throws a party to win the favour of her volleyball teammates.
S01 E04: "Fender Bender" - TBA
S01 E05: "F is for Fuck-Up" - TBA
S01 E06: "The Joy of Killing" - TBA
S01 E07: "The Big Bad Body Problem" - TBA
S01 E08: "Business and Pleasure" - TBA
S01 E09: "Blood Drive" - TBA
S01 E10: "Born This Way" - TBA
"Dexter: Original Sin" official trailer
What else has Patrick Gibson been in?
He is perhaps best known as Robert Gilson in the film "Tolkien" (2019). On television he has appeared in "The Tudors" (2009), "The Passing Bells" (2014), "The OA" (2016–2019), "The White Princess" (2017), "Before We Die" (2021) and "Shadow and Bone" (2023).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
