How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 online — start time and TV channel for American singing competition

The dizzying rise of "The Masked Singer" is almost as preposterous as its premise, but the reason the show has become so wildly popular is precisely because it makes a mockery of the tired old singing competition format. Season 11 features 16 contestants with a combined 326 movie roles, 22 Grammy nominations and 11 platinum albums.

"The Masked Singer" season 11 debuts on Fox on Wednesday, March 6. Americans abroad can watch "The Masked Singer" from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Masked Singer' season 11: release date, TV channel ► U.S. premiere: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

With Nicole Scherzinger currently starring in the musical "Sunset Boulevard", season 11 has opened its doors to "Let You Love Me" singer Rita Ora, who's been a panelist on the British version of "The Masked Singer" since 2020. As such, she already has a lively rapport with Ken Jeong, who returns alongside Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon.

There are 16 contestants in all, including a trio of wildcards, split into three groups. Three quarter-final places will go to each of the group winners, while the panelists will get to save a fourth by ringing the Ding Dong Keep It On bell.

The season 11 themes will include “Wizard of Oz,” Queen, Girl Groups, “Transformers,” Billy Joel, TV themes, shower anthems and, most promising of all, “Soundtrack of My Life,” which stand to reveal plenty about our masked singers.

Here's what you need to know to watch "The Masked Singer" season 11 from anywhere in the world. Plus, scroll down for a full list of costumes.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "The Masked Singer" season 11 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Masked Singer" season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, with subsequent installments airing in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 in Canada

Fans in Canada can also watch "The Masked Singer" season 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday, starting March 6. Episodes are airing on CTV.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 in the UK?

"The Masked Singer" season 11 doesn't appear to have found a home in the U.K., likely because the British version of the show has now established itself on ITV.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch 'The Masked Singer' season 11 in Australia?

There's also an Australian version of "The Masked Singer" and, as such, there are no plans to release season 11 of the American show Down Under.

Remember: if you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Hulu to stream "The Masked Singer" season 11. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Masked Singer' season 11 costumes

