How to watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: live stream performers Justin Timberlake, Green Day and TLC from anywhere

There's something for everyone at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with performances from de rigueur artists Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll set to be cut with a heavy dose of nostalgia for 80s and 90s kids, as TLC, Green Day and Justin Timberlake are all set to take the stage at the 11th edition of the show.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air on Fox on Monday, April 1. Americans abroad can watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere with a VPN.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: release date, TV channel ► U.S. date and time: Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN for just $3.99

Anchoring proceedings at LA's Dolby Theatre is Ludacris, who younger viewers might not realize used to be a rapper before committing full-time to the role of the "Fast & Furious" franchise's gun-toting, space-invading tech genius/car mechanic Tej Parker. Is there nothing he can't do?

Unlike most other awards shows, the iHeartRadio Music Awards also delves into music culture, with the customary song of the year and artist of the year categories supplemented with nods to lyrics and even tour photographers.

Those are two of nine fan-voted awards, the others being best music video, favorite on screen, best fan army, social star award, TikTok bop of the year, favorite tour style, and favorite debut album.

Here's what you need to know to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world. Plus, scroll down for a full list of performers and nominees.

How to watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox on Monday, April 1. The entire show will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy, and Paramount Network. Get your first month for just $54.99 after a 7-day free trial.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards Yellow Carpet show will be live-streamed on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel from 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Can you watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards aren't televised outside the U.S., but any Americans who are currently abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The Yellow Carpet show, meanwhile, can be live-streamed from anywhere. Just head to the iHeartRadio YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEDT to tune in for free.

iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

More than 50 awards are up for grabs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, but here's a selection of the nominees across the biggest and most significant categories:

Who is nominated for Song of the Year? "Calm Down" – Rema & Selena Gomez

"Creepin'" – Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage

"Cruel Summer" – Taylor Swift

"Dance the Night" – Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" – Luke Combs

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" – SZA

"Last Night" – Morgan Wallen

"Paint the Town Red" – Doja Cat

"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year? Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

Who is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year? (G)I-dle

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Who is nominated for Best Collaboration? "All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice featuring Aqua

"Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

"Calm Down" – Rema & Selena Gomez

"Creepin'" – Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage

"Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"Rich Flex" – Drake & 21 Savage

"Thank God" – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

"Tomorrow 2" – GloRilla featuring Cardi B

"TQG" – Karol G & Shakira

Who is nominated for Best Lyrics? "Dial Drunk" – Noah Kahan

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"Greedy" – Tate McRae

"Houdini" – Dua Lipa

"Is It Over Now?" – Taylor Swift

"Last Night" – Morgan Wallen

"Lovin on Me" – Jack Harlow

"Nonsense" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Paint the Town Red" – Doja Cat

"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Water" – Tyla

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish

Who is nominated for Songwriter of the Year? Aldae

Ashley Gorley

J Kash

Jack Antonoff

Michael Ross Pollack

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: What you need to know

What are the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Founded by iHeartRadio in 2014, the iHeartRadio Music Awards are one of the youngest annual music awards shows. Several categories are fan-voted, but the majority of awards go to the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. With 19 awards to her name, Taylor Swift is the most successful artist in the iHeartRadio Music Awards' short history, followed by Drake, with 13.

Who is hosting iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024? This year's show is being hosted by rapper-turned-actor Ludacris, best known as the "Fast & Furious" franchise's super-mechanic, Tej Parker.

Who is performing at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024? Confirmed to be performing during the ceremony are: Green Day

Jelly Roll

Justin Timberlake

Lainey Wilson

Ludacris

Tate McRae

TLC