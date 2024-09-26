What makes a piece of art valuable? In the case of "Fake or Fortune" it is not any inherent artistic merit but provenance and authenticity. And in Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould the viewers have two indefatigable champions of the underdog who want nothing but the best possible outcome for the owner of art.

Here's how to watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 dates, time, channel "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 premieres on Thursday, September 26 on BBC One at 8.p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) and available to stream on BBC iPlayer later the same day.

Bristling with Home Counties head girl energy, as ever, Bruce is guided on her journey through the art world by the smooth, scarf-wearing Mould, a self-styled 'art detective' from central casting (see below to find out more about him).

The double act meet a variety of art world types to authenticate the pictures in question. Paint is examined, high-end science and photography are deployed and sleuthing undertaken. At stake is a potential fortune. The jeopardy is real but the real treat is to spend an hour in the company of a fabulous piece of art and learn more about it than you thought you needed to know.

Read on to find out how to watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 for free in the U.K.

"Fake or Fortune?" season 12 will premiere on BBC One at 8.p.m. BST on Thursday, September 26 and then be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 in the United States?

"Fake or Fortune?" season 12 in the U.S. will be available to stream on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and Magellan TV. Date TBA.

However, if you are a Brit abroad for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Fake or Fortune" season 12 in Canada but it will almost certainly be be available to stream in the near future on TVO and possibly Magellan TV, where previous seasons of "Fake or Fortune" are available to stream.

But don't panic. if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 online in Australia?

"Fake or Fortune?" season 12 will be available to stream on both ABC iView and Freeview in Australia on Thursday, September 26.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 12 in New Zealand?

"Fake or Fortune" season 12 will be available to stream on SkyGo in New Zealand. Date TBA.

Away from home? Can't wait? If you are a Brit away from home for work or on vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 episode guide

Episode 1: Mondrian - American artist Jeffrey Kroll believes his flower picture is by one of the pioneers of abstract art, Piet Mondrian. Can the team help him build a case and prove its authenticity?

Episode 2: Helen McNicoll - Could a beautiful painting of women working in a field be a valuable lost work by Helen McNicoll, a celebrated impressionist artist from Canada?

'Fake or Fortune?' season 12 FAQ

What do we know about expert Philip Mould? Philip Mould OBE is a renowned hunter of lost paintings. Philip’s most exciting discovery was, in fact, his first: a rather unappealing portrait of a monk bought from an unglamorous sale for just £180. The portrait claimed to be of William Wordsworth so Philip took it to the National Portrait Gallery in London to hunt down some clues. He was directed towards the works of Sir Godfrey Kneller, the late 17th century royal portrait painter. It turned out to be a lost picture of Don Jose Carreras Y Coligo, poet and private chaplain to Queen Catherine of Braganza in the 1660’s. Philip went on to sell the picture for £12,000 – an auspicious start to a career now spanning 25 years. Philip’s real passion is for portraiture and he is one of the country's foremost authorities on British portrait painting. They appeal to Philip because ‘it’s about people – a conversation in paint’. If he could uncover a hidden treasure by any artist Philip would choose Hans Holbein. Philip describes Holbein as ‘arguably the greatest painter who has ever visited these shores’.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

