How to watch 'Showtrial' season 2 online from anywhere – stream courtroom drama episodes

"Showtrial" is back and even for an indefatigable winner of lost causes like Sam Malik (played by Adeel Akhtar), policeman Justin Mitchell's (Michael Socha) case looks like a poisoned chalice. But – despite his insomnia and other personal issues – the solicitor cannot say no. The result is a very public test for both men.

"Showtrial" season 2 is available on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. BST (1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m.) on Sunday, October 6.

The media interest derives from the fact that the victim of a hit and run, Marcus Calderwood (Barney Fishwick), is a divisive climate campaigner and the chief suspect, as identified by Calderwood, is a policeman.

As ever with the "Showtrial" thread, we are placed in the middle of the issues and the swirl of claim and counter claim - sometimes believing Mitchell's pleas of innocence and then suspecting that a monster lurks beneath his charm.

Malik's vulnerability and determination to press ahead also recruits many to the defense case but is everything as it seems? This taught and well-written drama keeps you guessing and invested until the end.

How to watch "Showtrial" season 2 in the U.K.

"Showtrial" season 2 will drop on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. BST (1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. Saturday PT) on Sunday, October 6 and will also air on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) on the same date.

Can I watch "Showtrial" season 2 in the United States?

There is currently no release date for "Showtrial" season 2 in the U.S..

Watch "Showtrial" season 2 in the U.K.

"Showtrial" season 2 is available on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. BST (1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. Saturday PT) on Sunday, October 6. It will also air on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) on the same date.

Can I watch "Showtrial" season 2 in Canada?

Can I watch "Showtrial" S2 in Australia?

There is no release date for "Showtrial" season 2 in Australia right now but it will almost certainly be available soon, most likely on 7Plus, along with season 1.

Can I watch "Showtrial" season 2 in New Zealand?

There is no release date for "Showtrial" season 2 in New Zealand right now but it will almost certainly be available soon, most likely on TVNZ with season 1.

'Showtrial' season 2 cast list

Adeel Akhtar as Sam Malik

Nathalie Armin as Leila Hassoun-Kenny

Michael Socha as PC Justin Mitchell

Joe Dempsie as DI Miles Southgate

Nina Toussaint-White

Fisayo Akinade as Felix Owusu

Kerry Hayes

Francesca Annis

'Showtrial' season 2 episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01 - Officer X: When a climate activist is left for dead after a hit-and-run, he uses his dying words to name his killer - a serving police officer. With the country divided, will defence solicitor Sam Malik take on the trial of the decade? Tense legal thriller, starring Adeel Akhtar and Michael Socha.

S02 E02 - The Gambler: As Southgate builds his case against Justin, attention turns to the D4 police chat group. With phones wiped and Justin’s fellow officers saying nothing, D4 could hold the key evidence. Meanwhile, unable to sleep, Sam embarrasses himself at work. Can Southgate crack D4 and use Sam’s lapse in focus to secure a charge?

S02 E03 - Decoys: With the trial approaching, Justin on remand and violence on the streets, the pressure on the legal teams is intense. Struggling with Justin’s volatile personality, his own insomnia and an absence of medication, Sam reaches breaking point.

S02 E04 - No More Questions: The trial begins, with battling protestors outside the courthouse. As the prosecution lay out their case against Justin, Sam and barrister Grainne pick holes in their evidence. But their biggest challenge may come in the form of Justin himself. Can Sam keep his dangerously unstable client under control?

S02 E05 - The Smaller Picture: As the trial resumes after Justin’s shocking outburst, he finally takes to the stand and the question is put to the jury: is Justin Mitchell mad or bad? With Felix pointing to a bigger picture and the public baying for blood, Sam tries desperately to save his client. What choice will the jury make?

'Showtrial' season 2 FAQ

What has the BBC said about 'Showtrial' season 2? Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: "We're so excited to once again join forces with Ben Richards and World Productions to bring a new unmissable Showtrial to BBC One and iPlayer. With Adeel, Nathalie, and Michael leading the cast, and a brand new central mystery to be played out in front of the nation, 'Showtrial' will have viewers hooked from the start."