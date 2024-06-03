Binge's Birthday deal scores you a month of streaming for just AU$5

Making up a large portion of the Hubbl network — which the Foxtel Group owns — Binge has cemented itself as the Aussie home for HBO shows and movies. Offering the US TV giant's current releases, such as House of The Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, along with a back catalogue of classics like The Wire, The Sopranos and Succession content library, this homegrown streamer has been offering cracking content since the tail end of May 2020.

Not only that, Binge has become a surefire way to stream the latest and greatest reality TV shows, including the likes of the Real Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules and TLC shows like Dr Pimple Popper, 90-Day Fiance and Stacey and Darcey. Recently, Binge has also become home to some of the best movies of 2023, including release-day duo Oppenheimer and Barbie. Of course, the service also offers a huge selection of older movies, including all the entries from renowned franchises like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

What's more, new releases on the platform include the award-winning series, Colin From Accounts season 2, the summer rom-com Anyone But You, and an all-new season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

To celebrate its fourth birthday, Binge is offering an exclusive deal to new and returning subscribers that'll shave off AU$13 from one month of Binge's Standard subscription, bringing the price down to just AU$5 — which is pretty massive. That gets you a whole month of Binge for just AU$1.50 per week, which is totally insane.

By using the binge.com.au/birthday link, you'll be able to access up to 4K streaming resolution across Binge's content library on 2 simultaneous streams and screens, for just AU$5 for the month of June. But you better act fast, as this offer is only redeemable until 11:59pm AEST on June 7th, 2024.

Binge Standard subscription | AU$18p/m AU$5 (for one month, then AU$18p/m) Typically setting you back AU$18p/m for a Standard subscription, this Binge Birthday deal will save you AU$13 off the next month of your bill. For a modest AU$5, you can access all of Binge's content catalogue, stream ad-free on two screens at once, and watch your favourite shows and movies in up to 4K resolution. What a win.

According to our monthly research into the best streaming services available in Australia, Binge has not been a stranger to upping its subscription prices over the years. Just last year, the streamer introduced ads into its basic tier and increased the costs of both its standard and premium offerings.

Originally, a standard plan in 2020 would have set you back a mere AU$14 per month, and a premium plan would have cost just AU$18 per month. These current hikes total a 22% increase for standard and 18% for premium in the past two years. Meanwhile, the basic plan has remained unchanged since 2020 at AU$10 p/m.

Not while this discount isn't going to save you an exorbitant amount of money in the long run — i.e. just AU$13 for a single month — we would recommend giving it a go to outlast Binge's 7-day free trial. You can always cancel your subscription at any time or downgrade to Binge's basic plan for AU$10p/m, too.

Plus, you'll have access to shows and content that you would likely find exclusive to Foxtel and Foxtel Now, at a fraction of the cost. While there may be rumours of Max hitting Aussie shores sometime in 2025, there's no confirmation just yet or what the prices of it may be, so sticking with Binge may, indeed, be safer for your wallet.

If you're keen to see what else Binge has to offer, you can check out the streamer's plans in the widget below: