Don't miss out! Our favorite streaming device is just $34 at Amazon

Even though we're not in the middle of a big sale season, you can still bag one of the best streaming devices at a solid discount right now.

At the time of writing, you can pick up the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for as little as $34 at Amazon, which is a big discount, even if it's not quite the cheapest we've ever seen our favorite streaming device.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

While $34 isn't quite the lowest price we've seen (it was $5 cheaper during Prime Day), it's still a big price drop for a top-quality streaming solution, meaning now's a great time to upgrade your hardware. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K boasts features including 4K streaming, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it a must-have for anyone serious about streaming.

Black Friday will no doubt throw some seriously good streaming deals our way, it's still a couple of months away, and there's no guarantee that you'll save much more than this already solid Amazon saving, which is 32% off the usual price. Plus, seeing as this is Tom's Guide's favorite streaming device, we think it's worth the price, as is.

The latest iteration of Roku's 4K streaming device packed in two major upgrades over the Streaming Stick Plus it replaced. One of these was Dolby Vision support, which is one of the three HDR standards (along with HDR10 and HLG) shows and movies are typically produced in.

These three standards mean your display features better colors and contrast compared to the standard dynamic range. As long as your TV also supports Dolby Vision, you can look forward to streaming your shows in the right balance and contrast. The other addition was an in-cord Wi-Fi range extender, which could be a big boon to anyone whose streaming experience might be hampered by networking worries.

In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, our writer rated the Roku device 4.5/5 and, even though he admitted 'the fight to make the best $50 streaming device is closer than ever', Henry T. Casey said that the Streaming Stick 4K's improvements over its predecessor and Roku's 'straightforward apps-first interface' were enough to keep it ahead of its competitors.

In other words, unless the absence of immersive Dolby Atmos sound would drive you towards the Chromecast with Google TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we think you're best off with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

It offers speedy Ultra HD streaming and great picture quality. And even if it's not quite the cheapest price we've ever seen, it's only a couple of bucks' difference, and you might have to wait some time before it gets significantly cheaper.